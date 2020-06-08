Christina Sweet, of Rutland, discusses how she and her family have been affected by the pandemic and self-isolation over these months.
How are you handling self-isolation?Some days are better than others. I had hope to keep a somewhat regular schedule, but learned early on to let that go. We do what we need to do, but make time for fun.
Going outside has been extremely helpful. I’ve never spent so much time online — exercising, friends and family chats and game nights. It’s great because you can chat late into the evening with friends and you don’t have to worry about driving home after. You can go right up to bed.
What has been the biggest challenge for you?Crisis schooling. Educators are amazing. I’m so lucky my girls have amazing teachers and that we have a great support group of other families. But it’s still pretty tough.
What has been the most pleasant surprise?We’re a pretty active family and always had work, school, activities, social events and now that’s changed. Being able to slow down and spend time as a family has been pretty amazing. I never thought I’d enjoy not being busy.
How much of what you’re doing do you think will you carry forward after the pandemic?As far as my family goes, I do hope to slow down a little bit. I also work in the health/education field and things change several times just in the course of the day. I think being flexible, open-minded and up to date will be my goals.
And what do you feel the lessons will be that come out of all of this?I hope people realize the importance of staying home when they’re sick. Also, as hard and scary as it’s been, if you have a family you could be with, this was an amazing chance to spend time together. Never take it for granted. Of course, huge appreciation for all of the health care workers, educators and essential employees — our true heroes.
