Chrispin White, of Rutland, discusses how he has been adapting to self-isolation and how the pandemic has been affecting him.
How are you handling self-isolation?I am navigating pretty well. Once the stay-at-home guidelines were enforced, my twins (who were freshmen at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia) came home for spring break and never returned to campus. My oldest son, who lives in Rutland and is getting his master’s degree at Castleton University, comes over more often, so we all share more family time. My wife started working remotely for her position at Castleton University, so because they were all home, and my staff at Vermont Adult Learning began working remote, I tried to keep my routine by going to my office. It was an eerie feeling being there by myself, but I was able to assist everyone with our transition to remote learning.
What has been the biggest challenge for you?The biggest challenge was coordinating both my personal and work lives. With the boys and wife sharing the house for online learning, Zoom meetings and everything that goes along with all of this, I tried to stay out of the way and made sure I was quiet when I was home.
The challenge for work has been transitioning from in-person instruction to remote/distance learning. We have been able to engage the majority of our students with online instruction and given the duration of the virus, may be continuing much further in the future.
What has been the most pleasant surprise?The most pleasant surprises were: Spending more quality time with my family; getting much needed projects done around the house; creating a more consistent exercise program (I had my right knee replaced in July of last year).
How much of what you’re doing do you think will you carry forward after the pandemic?I plan to continue everything I am currently doing after the pandemic. I am realizing that there is more to life and as a society, we should all search for what brings us joy in our lives and embrace those things.
And what do you feel the lessons will be that come out of all of this?As we have seen over the last few weeks, we are entering a phase in our country that is shedding a greater spotlight on social unrest. As we learn more about this virus, I hope we continue to respect others when it comes to safety precautions, as well as everyone’s human rights.
My hope and prayer for the country is that we come together, as a people, to bring back positive values and morals. To “do unto others as we would have them do unto us.” To share love, empathy and compassion and not hate and fear. We have come a long way, but we have a long, long way to go, but I am hopeful that we will be able to get there.
