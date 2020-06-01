Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%.