BERLIN – A year after announcing their looming acquisition of First in Fitness, the owners of Green Mountain Community Fitness are taking a breather.
Blame it on the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, because of all the challenges Nick Pettersen and his wife, Cady Hart-Pettersen, have faced since launching their latest business venture at the start of 2020, none have been a heavier lift than dealing with uncertainties associated with COVID-19.
It's why, with case counts rising in Washington County, the couple has decided to call it a year more than a month early. They're not throwing in the towel, but after weighing public health concerns, as well as their organization's financial sustainability, they've chosen to temporarily close.
Pettersen said the move will give GMCF's 60 employees and its 1,100 members the chance to "stay home and stay safe" amid the latest outbreak. It will also position the business to return - "stronger than ever" - next year.
“We know we have a wonderful community full of folks who are committed to GMCF and to one another, and we decided this was the very best decision we could make for all of us," Pettersen said, explaining the fitness center will reopen Jan. 2.
That didn't make the decision to close it an easy one.
Pettersen and his wife bucked the odds, building membership during a year that began with them re-branding and upgrading a well-established fitness center only to see those efforts interrupted by a state-ordered shut down associated with the pandemic in March.
By the time the fitness center was allowed to reopen in June it had lost hundreds of members – many of whom were wary to return with the virus still spreading.
Undaunted, Pettersen and his wife picked up where they left off which, despite the decision to temporarily close their doors, has them optimistic about jump-starting the business when it feels safe.
"We have a fantastic future ahead and are encouraged by the fact that we were able to increase our membership by over 40% in the last five months alone," he said.
That's five months when COVID-19 was still a thing, and Vermont's economy was slowly reopening.
Things picked up steam as summer turned to fall, and since September the center added more than 200 new members, before peaking at roughly 1,100.
"Considering we were in the heart of a pandemic we were pretty enthused by the response," Pettersen said.
The center survived a speed bump in early October when a member tested positive for COVID-19 after attending multiple fitness classes. Close contacts were notified, the center shut down for a day and reopened following a deep cleaning.
Pettersen said that singular event wasn't problematic, but when when an uptick in the case count in central Vermont turned into a surge, membership started to quickly decline and Pettersen and his wife agreed a "six-week shutdown" would be better for the community, their employees and, ultimately, their business.
The alternative would create an unnecessary risk for patrons and employees and potentially weaken the business that already has proven its ability to bounce back.
Pettersen is confident that resilience wasn't a fluke.
"We will absolutely be back and stronger than ever in 2021," he said, stressing that means Jan. 2, 2021 – not "some time next year."
"It's a hard date," he said.
Between then and now, Pettersen said the center is offering remote lessons on Zoom – nearly three dozen at last count – and loaning its equipment to those who maintain their memberships for the next six weeks.
"We're still open for business, just not physically right now," he said.
