BERLIN — Replacing the failed culvert that funnels Pond Brook under Fisher Road could require a $1.3 million fix and police officers want hazard pay that wasn't budgeted or requested when federal funding for first responders was available earlier this year.
The Select Board learned Monday night the town's unassigned fund balance has swelled to more than $931,000 and a transaction they approved during their virtual meeting will effectively pad that total by nearly $142,000.
The prospect of sporting a seven-figure surplus didn't take the sting out of a culvert replacement project the board was told could require all of that money and then some.
Robert Clark, of Otter Creek Engineering, supplied the $1.3 million estimate he said reflected the upper end cost of designing and installing a new subsurface structure that will allow the brook to flow unimpeded under Fisher Road.
Concerns about the structural integrity of the massive culvert that runs under Fisher Road not far from the intersection of Paine Turnpike North, prompted that end of the road to be closed roughly three months ago. For liability reasons the board has agreed it must remain that way until the problem is resolved.
Hopes for a more economical solution were soon dashed and the plan outlined by Clark is one, he said, will satisfy the state, support the road that runs by the entrances to the Central Vermont Medical Center and the Berlin Mall, and accommodate the brook, which originates at Berlin Pond.
Clark said he was hopeful the length of the arched concrete structure could be trimmed from 120 feet to 105 feet in an effort to cut construction costs and indicated the $123,000 estimate for technical services was probably on the high side. Still, he said, the cost will likely be in the $1.3 million neighborhood.
According to Clark, financing the project through the Vermont Economic Development Authority (VEDA) is one option. It would require a 20% match — roughly $265,000 — and financing the $1 million balance over 30 years at 1% interest would translate into an annual payment of just over $42,000. Based on the town's current Grand List, board members were told that would add just under a penny to the tax rate and a little over $8 in taxes for every $100,000 in assessed value.
Based on Clark's presentation, the owner of a home assessed at $200,000 would see a $16 increase in their annual bill that could be attributed directly to the culvert project.
Clark's update on the Fisher Road project put a damper on the favorable results of a just-completed audit.
Treasurer Diane Isabelle told board members the town closed the books on the fiscal year that ended June 30 with a general fund operating surplus of nearly $367,000.
The result, according to Isabelle, is that the town, which carried an unassigned fund balance of nearly $604,000 into the now concluded fiscal year ended with more than $931,000 in cash on hand. Roughly $150,000 of that money involves a loan that will be earmarked toward an equipment expense incurred in 2020, though Isabelle said the balance — approximately $780,000 — could be used by the board to "buy down the tax rate" associated with the budget proposal it is in the process of building.
That said, Isabelle noted her "comfort level" involves holding roughly $500,000 in reserve. The board, she said, is in a position to do that and still provide relief to property owners when it comes time to set the tax rate.
Based on the board's action Monday night, the size of available surplus funds will soon swell by more than $141,000 when money they advanced to for the municipal water system is repaid by the wastewater reserves.
Interim Town Administrator Tom Badowski said the money will be repaid, the general fund replenished, and a repayment plan between the water and wastewater funds will be established.
Badowski didn't have to ask twice, as board members eagerly agreed to accept early repayment of an outstanding obligation.
Board members weren't so quick to respond to Police Chief James Pontbriand's request they consider offering hazard pay to local officers who have worked through the pandemic.
Citing the stressful nature of their service, Pontbriand defended his request by noting Berlin is home to the region's hospital and a significant number of homeless residents who live in local motels.
Pontbriand said his department's budget wasn't able to absorb the ill-defined request, and Badowski said federal funding that could have covered the cost is no longer available and specifically stripped from the latest stimulus package.
Asked what other departments are doing, Pontbriand provided two examples. He said State Police are receiving $1 an hour extra in hazard pay and officers in Barre Town were being paid $2.54 and hour more.
The latter figure is right — to the penny — though Barre Town Manager Carl Rogers explained Tuesday the one-time retroactive payment first responders and department heads in Barre Town will receive this week come from a Local Government Expense Reimbursement Grant the town applied for earlier this year and received. Some of the $197,000 grant — roughly $37,000 — was used to cover pandemic-related expenses, while the remaining $160,000 will be distributed to qualifying police officers, emergency medical technicians, volunteer firefighters and department heads in a one-time payment that amounts to a retroactive $2.54 pay raise for hours worked from the onset of the pandemic in March through next week.
Berlin did not apply for a similar grant and board members asked Badowski and Pontbriand to explore what other similarly situated communities are doing.
