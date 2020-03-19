BURLINGTON — A Windsor County man and a Chittenden County woman, who both tested positive for COVID-19, died on Monday, Gov. Phil Scott announced at a hastily called evening news conference.
Names of the deceased and their ages were being withheld, said Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont’s Health Commissioner.
Scott said, “while their exact causes of death will be determined by the state’s medical examiner, the fact that they had tested positive for COVID-19 is going to be concerning to many Vermonters ...”
They are the first two coronavirus-related deaths reported in Vermont since the disease was first discovered in China.
The Windsor County man, described as very elderly, died at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in White River Junction, Levine said. Earlier reports said the patient was in his 90s.
The Chittenden County woman, also very elderly, has been a patient at the Burlington Health and Rehabilitation Center on Pearl Street in Burlington, the commissioner said.
Without giving any idea about the ages, Levine did say he classified elderly as starting at 65.
During the news conference in the lobby of the Vermont Health Department on Cherry Street, Levine said he had not reached out to either family. Scott also had not spoken to them and said he has not been told the names.
Scott did say all Vermonters are offering “deepest sympathies to the loved ones.”
Scott did say both cases drive home the point that the elderly need to take extra precautions to avoid the potentially deadly virus.
“It’s not unexpected news,” Scott said in light of the pandemic.
Under questioning, Levine reaffirmed that to the best of his knowledge that neither had traveled recently. He has said the Vermont cases appear to be from people being close and passing it off.
Scott said more information will be released during another news conference on Friday, but he wanted Vermonters to hear the news about the deaths promptly. Media outlets received about a 45-minute warning about the 7 p.m. news conference.
Vermont health officials have said as of Thursday they were aware of 22 cases of people testing positive for coronavirus in about two weeks. The Health Department reported 667 people have been tested with 282 being monitored by the state.
Scott declared a state of emergency last Friday a couple of hours after President Donald Trump had imposed a national state of emergency.
He said, while many are scared, ‘We will get through this.”
