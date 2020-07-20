BARRE — It’s almost time for the Barre Heritage Festival, and while most of the summer celebration has been canceled due to COVID-19 this year, there are a few remnants for folks to look forward to and one of them will light up the sky above Barre on Saturday night.
For the first time in decades, Barre Rotarians won’t be preparing their July-ending breakfast on the lawn of the Aldrich Public Library first thing Saturday morning. There won’t be a book sale, no art show, no mid-day parade and no stage in City Hall Park where musical performers typically take turns entertaining a crowd that is so very Barre.
There won’t be any of that on Saturday, or in the run up to what is by far the busiest day of a multi-day festival that drew huge crowds and served as an anchor event for class reunions.
Things should be eerily quiet in the Granite City until right about dusk, when the Heritage Festival will look and sound like usual if you’re looking up instead of around.
There will be fireworks on Saturday night in Barre, but there will also be rules – ones that residents and visitors alike will be expected to follow because there’s a reason the Heritage Festival was canceled this year.
Those who can watch from home should because the Barre Partnership’s goal isn’t to draw a crowd to downtown Barre on Saturday night, it is to restore some semblance of normalcy to a summer that has been largely devoid of it.
As has been the case in recent years, the fireworks will be shot off from the lawn in front of the Vermont History Center and those who can’t see it from their front porches and don’t want to venture out can still watch from home. The display also will be livestreamed https://www.facebook.com/thebarrepartnership/ starting at 9:15 p.m.
Though city officials resisted a proposal, they allow physically distant squares be painted on the grass of some public parks, physical distancing is required. Spectators are discouraged from congregating in parks and parking lots and strongly encouraged to watch from cars parked at least six feet apart. Those who drive downtown are instructed to remain an arm’s length from their vehicles as part of an “arrive, watch, leave” policy that prohibits tailgating in any way.
Prospective spectators are reminded to go before they come because there won’t be any portable restrooms as there typically are during the Heritage Festival. If you are from out of state and haven’t quarantined for 14 days or have a fever or symptoms of a respiratory illness don’t come at all.
“We just want everyone to be safe,” said Tracie Lewis, the partnership’s executive director.
Lewis said the board of the downtown organization felt strongly that at least one piece of the festival could be salvaged and enjoyed without violating state guidelines.
The request and a subsequent plan was approved by Fire Chief Doug Brent and Police Chief Tim Bombardier and a permit was issued by City Clerk Carol Dawes on Friday.
There are a couple of other events – one that has coincidentally been held on during eh Heritage Festival over the years and another that is similar to events that have been staged in the past.
As has been it’s long-standing custom, Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel will hold its annual tent sale in the parking lot behind its outlet store from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Quarry Kitchen & Spirits plans to close Depot Square on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. for a “block party” that will include live entertainment and its own long set of rules that can be found at https://www.facebook.com/quarrykitchen/
Space for the event, is limited due to state guidelines.
