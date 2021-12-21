MONTPELIER — State officials say the federal government has sent some personnel to Vermont to help with the strain on the hospital system as the state braces for a post-Christmas surge in coronavirus cases.
According to data presented at Gov. Phil Scott’s regular news conference Tuesday, cases of the virus have decreased 1.3% from the past seven days and 16% more than the past 14 days. Hospitalizations have seen a 23% decrease over the past seven days and there has been a 16% decrease from that span for those in the intensive-care unit.
Deaths this month now stand at 37 as of Dec. 21.
State officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated and to get a booster dose if eligible. The state reported a little more than 34% of the state’s population is considered “fully protected,” which means they have received a booster dose.
The state has reported three people have been confirmed with the more-transmissible omicron variant in Vermont. That variant now makes up more than 73% of cases nationally and nearly 38% of cases in New England. In New York and New Jersey, the variant makes up about 92% of cases.
With the state’s hospital system already under strain from the highly-transmissible delta variant, Mike Smith, secretary of the Agency of Human Services, said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has sent teams to the state to support hospitals here. Residents are expected to gather during Christmas celebrations this weekend and state officials are expecting a significant uptick in virus cases after those gatherings.
Smith said the teams have since arrived with 20 people from FEMA stationed at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington and another 10 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.
He said six more teams, three from FEMA and three that have been contracted from outside Vermont, have arrived to help administer monoclonal antibodies across the state. According to the Food and Drug Administration, those antibodies are a treatment during which antibodies are produced, or cloned, in a lab and act as a substitute for antibodies created by the immune system. The FDA said this treatment can make it more difficult for the virus to reproduce inside someone.
“These teams will help with the anticipated spike in cases after the holidays,” Smith said.
The governor said he didn’t know how long the teams would be here, but he believed it would only be for a couple of weeks to get through the holidays. He said if the state needs those teams to stay because of increased virus activity, he believed that was possible.
“If our numbers continue to level out, as they have, we will not need their help,” Scott said.
State officials urged those that planned to gather for the holidays to do three things: Get vaccinated, wear a mask indoors and get tested before and after the gathering. Scott said during his call with other governors and the White House about the pandemic response, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reported if residents do at least two of those three things, they should be covered.
Testing before Christmas may be a supply issue because pharmacies are reporting they are out of rapid antigen tests and they don’t know when they will receive more. The testing labs used by the state will shut down for the holidays, so there won’t be regular testing from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25 and again on Dec. 30 to Jan. 1.
But Smith said the state will offer free antigen tests for walk-ins and LAMP tests at certain sites across the state on Dec. 23 and 30. The LAMP test is a take-home test similar to a typical PCR test, which can give results in about 30 minutes. Those seeking a LAMP test will need to register at the state site. The sites include behind the Burger King in Berlin, at 4355 Main St. in Waitsfield, Rutland Regional Medical Center and 275 Stratton Road in Rutland.
Go to www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing/where-get-tested for more information about holiday testing.
Smith said the state has about 60,000 tests ready to be distributed across 16 sites.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
