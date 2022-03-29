MONTPELIER — The state’s top health official says he needs a bit of time to review the news before making a recommendation, but the federal government has now approved a second booster dose of vaccine for residents 50 years old and older.
At Gov. Phil Scott’s regular news conference Tuesday, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said it had just been announced that a second booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine has been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for those 50 years old and older. Levine said the FDA also authorized a second booster dose for those 12 years old and older who have certain immune deficiencies.
“Now this is very new information and we’ve not had the opportunity to review the details about the authorization,” he said.
Levine said state officials will work quickly to review this change and will keep Vermonters informed. He said he wasn’t comfortable giving a recommendation at this point.
According to the data presented by the state, Vermont saw 109 fewer cases in the past week when compared with the week before. The seven-day average for cases has decreased 11% during the past week, but increased 13% over the past 14 days. Vermont averaged 131 cases over the last seven days.
Levine said the BA.2 variant, which is more transmissible than the original omicron variant, now makes up over 72% of cases in New England and 55% of cases nationally. He said though there is this more-transmissible variant out there, it’s a good sign that the state is not seeing an exponential increase in cases.
Levine said hospitalizations remain low. He noted there was no one in the intensive-care unit with the virus as of Tuesday. Levine said just 31% of recent COVID-19 admissions to the hospital were cases where the virus was the actual reason the person was hospitalized. Officials have said before that some people have turned up to the hospital for another reason only to find out later they also have the virus.
There have been 13 deaths from the virus this month as of March 29, according to data from the state. Levine said with only a couple of days left in the month, March has seen about a fifth of the deaths reported in each of the months from December, January and February.
Last week, state officials announced they would move away from large vaccine clinics due to decreased demand. Levine said starting Friday, the vaccine clinics listed on the Department of Health website will shift from walk-in to appointment only.
“New clinics may still be added, but on a smaller, community-level scale,” he said.
Levine said vaccine appointments can also be made through a pharmacy or a health care provider.
“Vaccines are free and widely available across the state,” Levine said. “We’re hopeful that the pandemic is waning, but two years of experience and heartbreak tells us we have to stay ready for any new curve balls the virus may throw at us. And being up to date on your vaccinations is how you can best protect yourself against serious illness.”
