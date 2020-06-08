BARRE – The Granite Center Farmers Market will sprout up in a new location on Wednesday afternoon.
Goodbye, Currier Park. Hello, Pearl Street Pedestrian Way.
In a move designed to make the most of the converted side street that is downtown Barre’s newest amenity, the first edition of the weekly market will be be open from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Tracie Lewis, executive director of the Barre Partnership, is downplaying expectations for the firs market, noting a scheduling conflict has already taken one returning farmer out of the mix for a week.
“If we have five booths this week I’ll be surprised,” she said.
Lewis said that isn’t necessarily a bad thing because the subdued start will provide participants an opportunity to test social distancing measures in a location they’ve never used before before more vendors are added to the mix.
“I expect it’s going to grow,” Lewis said of the market, which had in recent years been paired with the partnership’s summer series of concerts in Currier Park.
This year’s concerts have been canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis and Lewis said rather than leave the market to a downtown location that was designed for precisely that type of event.
Once a too-narrow, one-way street, with a curbed sidewalk on one side, a significant stretch of Pearl Street was converted into a generous pedestrian plaza last year. Complete with a granite sculpture, iron arches and ornamental lighting that is expected to be installed later this month, the pedestrian way was viewed as the logical location for this year’s farmer’s market.
“The more reasons we can give people to come downtown now the better,” Lewis said, noting most state employees are still working remotely and their downtown offices remain empty.
“That makes a big difference,” she said.
Moving the farmers market, which had a history of bouncing around Barre and nearly disbanded because of it, was salvaged by the partnership, which paired it with the concerts.
There was history there. One of the reasons the Barre market was originally launched on Wednesdays was to take advantage of concerts that were once held in City Hall Park. That synergy was lost in 2005 when planned improvements to the city’s most visible park forced both the concerts and the market to find alternate locations.
The concerts settled in Currier Park while the market tried a number of spots, some more successful than others over the years. Those locations ranged from the lawn in front of the Aldrich Public Library to the Vermont Granite Museum on Jones Brothers Way and eventually a return to City Hall Park.
Organizational issues prompted the partnership to step in and the market was moved to Currier Park where it was viewed as an added attraction to the concerts.
The value of the Currier Park location absent the crowd generated by the concerts was marginal and the hope availability of the Pearl Street Pedestrian Way was viewed as a natural place to temporarily relocate the market.
Lewis was still busily recruiting vendors on Monday for a market that is being sponsored this year by the board of the Granite City Grocery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.