BARRE – The Barre Elks Lodge briefly was shuttered, deep-cleaned and reopened over the weekend after the club learned Friday that two people who visited the members’ lounge earlier in the week had tested positive for COVID-19.
The local lodge used its Facebook page to share that development with its members on Saturday afternoon.
“… Yesterday (Friday), we were informed that two members of our Elks family have tested positive for COVID-19,” the post states. “They have mild symptoms and are quarantining at home.”
According to the post, the two were both “asymptomatic” when they visited the club’s members’ lounge on last Tuesday and, as of 4 p.m. Saturday neither the lodge, nor its manager had been contacted by the state Department of Health.
Attempts to contact the lodge were unsuccessful Monday.
However, the Facebook post outlines steps the club took after learning – presumably from the two who tested positive – what had occurred.
According to the post, in an effort to “err on the side of caution,” the club closed early after receiving the news on Friday and didn’t open at all on Saturday.
“… We remained closed today (Saturday) and performed a thorough cleaning of our members’ lounge, bathrooms, elevator, entrances and common areas,” the post states, noting “updated signage” was posted throughout the building and the layout of the lounge was altered to “aid social distancing.”
Those changes were made before the lodge was slated to reopen Sunday in an effort to quell any concerns about using the facility.
“… We realize that we can do better to enforce the guidelines set by the state,” the post indicates, suggesting a zero tolerance policy will be embraced going forward.
“… Our staff has been instructed to ask any patron to leave the premise if state guidelines are not followed,” the post states. “We want to stay open, but above all, we want our ‘Elks Family’ to stay safe and healthy.”
It isn’t clear from the post whether the two individuals reported to have contracted COVID-19 were together when they visited the lounge, or whether either, or both, of their visits produced any “close contacts.”
According to health department guidance “close contacts” are people who are within six feet of an infectious individual for a total of 15 minute or more over a 24-hour period.
Those people would identified and called by state contact tracers, though the Elk’s Lodge post notes that process isn’t flawless.
“… While contact tracers work to identify all close contacts, all might not be identified,” it states. “If you think that you might be a close contact but didn't get a call from the Health Department, you may take precautions by quarantining for 14 days since the last day you were in contact with that person, and get tested on day 7 or after if you have not had any symptoms.”
