As Vermont rolls out its next wave of COVID-19 vaccinations to individuals ages 75 and up this week, school teachers are putting pressure on the state to provide a plan for them.
Earlier this month, Samantha Brehm, a teacher working in the Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District, launched a petition on Change.org urging Gov. Phil Scott to “prioritize the COVID-19 vaccination for K-12 teachers and school staff, in accordance with the CDC and Federal guidelines.”
As of Monday, it had garnered more than 5,100 signatures.
In December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified people working in the education sector as “frontline essential workers,” putting them just after the elderly living in long-term care facilities and health care workers in the vaccine queue.
Both Colorado and Tennessee have since announced plans to prioritize inoculations for teachers to better align with CDC guidance.
Calls for getting the vaccine into the arms of school workers comes on the heels of Scott’s announcement earlier this month of his goal to have K-12 school return to full in-person learning by the end of April.
That plan is being met with scrutiny by educators as a timeline for vaccinations for school workers remains unset, and increased community spread of COVID has forced many schools to toggle between in-person and remote learning.
On Monday, Fair Haven Grade School and Fair Haven Union High School both began a week of remote learning due to a pair of positive cases. Also on Monday both the Rutland Middle School and Rutland High School were remote while the district conducted contract tracing following the report of several positive cases. RHS and all but one RMS learning cohort returned to in-person learning today.
But despite those instances, schools around the state have been largely successful at keeping COVID at bay.
As of Jan. 20, 46 cases of COVID had been reported in the previous seven days and a total of 373 cases had been reported since March, according to data released by the Vermont Department of Health. Those numbers reflect individuals with COVID who were in attendance at a K-12 school while infectious.
“When we look at our data, our mortality rates are currently highest among our oldest,” said Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health.
Dolan explained that regular surveillance testing of teachers, which began late last year, has helped the state monitor how much COVID is spreading through schools.
“If teachers were showing up as a high-risk group, based on what we see in the data, we may have a different conversation. But right now, our surveillance data shows that teachers are actually coming in at a very low rate of positivity,” she said, noting teachers are at about a 10th of the rate of the statewide positivity rate.
The state is backed up new research that suggests reopening schools in areas with low caseloads doesn’t increase the spread of COVID. One study released by the National Center for Research on Education Access and Choice found it was safe to reopen schools in counties where “there are fewer than 36 to 44 new COVID-19 county hospitalizations per 100,000 people per week.” Since March, Vermont counties, with a handful of exceptions, has sat comfortably below this threshold.
With an eye toward Gov. Phil Scott’s plan of returning to full in-person learning in April, Dolan said it was unclear if teachers would receive the vaccine before then.
“Hopefully, in April, we're in a good place,” she said. “Again, it’s a goal. We’ll have to look at where we are with infection rates and positivity rates at that time. But so far, schools have demonstrated really excellent work.”
Erin Cusson is a science teacher at Enosburg Falls High School in Franklin County. She said she supports the governor’s strategy and understands the data, but believes bringing more students into the classroom without giving educators the vaccine is “reckless.”
EFHS is on a hybrid model that alternates students between remote and in-person learning.
According to Cusson, she she sees approximately 30 individual students a week on an alternating schedule, which creates the opportunity for 60 potential exposures to COVID per week. A full return to in-person learning would bring about 55 individual students back into her classroom each day, upping potential exposures to 275 per week — a four-fold increase.
“As much as I value in-person learning and I miss what a typical school year feels like, to not prioritize teachers and to then want to go full time, it just doesn't seem thoughtful — it doesn't seem cautious,” she said.
Cusson said the statewide spikes in November and after Christmas have put educators on edge. Unlike health care professionals, for whom putting themselves at risk is part of the job, she said it’s not what she signed up for as a teacher.
“At what point does our risk matter more than what we provide to students?” she asked, acknowledging a sentiment she said is common among her colleagues.
Cusson’s concerns were echoed by David Younce, president of the Vermont Superintendents Association. Last week, he testified before the State Senate Education Committee that vaccinations are increasingly becoming “an area of focus for school district employees” and creating a sense of “cognitive dissonance.”
“They are struggling with understanding why, if schools are critical to remain open to best serve students and society, school employees are not considered worthy of early vaccine administration,” he said. “They realize that others are essential as well, but have not seen others mandated to return to in-person work in the interest of opening the economy.”
He added that school employees having access the vaccine “seems to be an important milestone” to a return to full in-person learning in April.
Don Tinney, president of the Vermont-National Education Association, which serves more than 13,000 teachers and school workers in Vermont, said that while the state’s strategy of prioritizing the most vulnerable populations “makes sense,” the union believes school workers should be vaccinated “as early as humanly possible.”
“If keeping schools open is imperative, it’s imperative to protect the workforce that’s keeping those schools open,” he said.
Tinney, who has taught English for more than 30 years, explained that even though the data suggests that schools are relatively safe from COVID, it doesn’t always feel that way for teachers on the frontlines.
“I think one of the things that's confusing for (teachers) is that they are aware of cases in their schools … and then they hear on the news that there are no outbreaks in schools,” he said. “The statistical part of that is not significant to an educator … who is either infected or has a friend or colleague infected and has to quarantine and has all the stress and anxiety about that case.”
While Tinney said he respects Scott’s “aspirational” April goal, he thinks it’s a decision that needs to be made at the local level.
“I think it is unfair to Vermont educators to have this end of April deadline even suggested because it places an unreasonable expectation upon them when they are in the middle of this pandemic, when they are waiting to find out when they're going to be vaccinated, (and) when they continue to experience the stress and anxiety of the chronic unpredictability as they've experienced since last March,” he said.
Ultimately, all parties acknowledge having enough vaccine remains the biggest impediment to a more robust distribution strategy.
Last Friday, at his regular news conference, the govenor said the state is receiving about 8,800 doses per week. He added that if more doses come, the state would be able to broaden its vaccination efforts.
Dolan said the vaccine is coming into the state “at a trickle,” and the priority remains making sure it’s being used to prevent illness and death for the most at-risk parts of the population.
“If we had more vaccines, we might be able to make different decisions,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.