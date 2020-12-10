ORANGE — The bottom line of their annual budget request is still a moving target, but members of the Echo Valley School Board agreed Wednesday night its fate won't be decided on the floor of an open meeting in March.
Because of ongoing concerns about COVID-19, board members — one "reluctantly" — unanimously agreed the fourth budget for a merged school district that serves students in Orange and Washington Counties will be subjected to its first-ever day-long test come Town Meeting Day.
Australian ballot voting is used sparingly in both communities, but it has never been used for the purpose of setting school spending — before or after the 2017 merger.
Based on the board's action, that will change in 2021 and the $5.25 million draft budget preliminary estimates suggest would add roughly 10 cents to the tax rates in Orange and Washington could be joined on the ballot by a nonbinding referendum involving high school choice.
Board members didn't make the latter decision, but the cost-saving concept of designating a high school has been flagged off and on as a future agenda item for more than a year as members have wrestled with how to obtain meaningful community input.
Given the looming shift to Australian ballot, Superintendent Susette Bollard told board members this might be the year to simply ask the question.
Echo Valley is the only school district in central Vermont that still allows parents to choose where their children attend high school and covers the cost of tuition that varies widely from one high school to the next.
The issue surfaced during the school district's last meeting in March and board members last month briefly discussed creating a survey, but Bollard said a ballot question might generate a broader, but admittedly less detailed response.
Board members didn't rule out the option, though Chairwoman Jessica Foster, who will step down in March, said a survey could provide more useful information than a nonbinding yes-or-no question.
Yes or no will be the two choices when it comes to a budget that, barring adjustment would require spending roughly $5.25 million to operate the district's pre-K-8 schools, cover tuition for high school students as well as the district's share of the Central Vermont Supervisory Union.
According to Business Manager Chris Locarno's preliminary estimates of the spending proposal would require roughly a 10-cent rate hike in Orange and Washington County.
Locarno was quick to note that much of that increase is out of the board's control. A just-proposed reduction in the property tax yield accounts for roughly 3 cents of the increase and another 2 cents can be traced to the phased reduction in the incentive the district received when it voluntarily merged. That incentive will drop from 4 cents to 2 cents in the final year of a four-year arrangement.
"Five cents of this has nothing to do with us," he said.
Locarno repeatedly stressed the budget is a work in progress, high school tuition is a "wild card," and operational expense essentially reflects negotiated pay raises and a 10% increase in health insurance costs.
The budget doesn't reflect any new positions and, Locarno said, the district will again be able to use $175,000 in surplus funds to help blunt a tax increase School Director Lee Gardner said would be a tough sell — even on the floor of a school district meeting.
Gardner said he feared the shift to Australian ballot would make the difficult impossible.
"I can't imagine this going through," he said, suggesting the projected rate hike coupled with an unfamiliar voting format didn't bode well.
"We've never done it," said Gardner, who worried the shift to Australian ballot would be a sorry substitute for an open forum.
"We've had a chance to talk our way through it and explain it," he said, noting that won't be the case in March.
Bollard said the board's challenge will be to arm voters with good information in advance of the vote and noted when Williamstown — now a member of the Paine Mountain School District — ended its practice of adopting a school budget on the floor of town meeting, the school spending plan became less contentious.
The Echo Valley budget has survived some close calls in recent years and voters narrowly approved the current $5.1 million budget, 32-45, at the school district meeting in March. That sometimes stormy open session featured an attempt to cut nearly $190,000 from the budget that failed by just eight votes.
The tiny turnout and the size of the school budget prompted some to wonder at the time whether the budget vote should be held by Australian ballot.
Now it will be, but not for the reasons some have argued made sense.
Foster said the temporary change was being made in the interest of safety and amid uncertainty about how the pandemic will play out in coming months. Like Bollard, she said, the change would present a unique challenge for the board in coming months.
"I think it's going to require a lot of communication," she said.
The board will resume its budget deliberations next month. The current draft calls for spending about $104,000 more than voters approved earlier this year, an increase of about 2%.
Barring a change, Locarno said the district's spending per equalized pupil would tick up to $16,265, an increase of close to 2.2%.
