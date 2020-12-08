EAST MONTPELIER — No motion was made, much less seconded Monday night, but the Select Board is weighing whether to temporarily take town meeting out of Town Meeting Day in light of a public health crisis that won’t be resolved before they’ll need to make that decision.
There are variations on the theme, but when it comes to what remains of East Montpelier’s traditional town meeting, board members were told they likely have two realistic options as long as COVID-19 persists.
One of them — a one-time shift to Australian ballot voting on articles that are typically debated and decided on the floor of an open town meeting each March — is a guaranteed option. The other, they were told, will require swift legislative action, which is a virtual certainty, and would open the door to postponing town meeting from the first Tuesday in March until May or possibly June.
The latter option would preserve the traditional town meeting format that is still used to approve special funding requests and set the dates property taxes are due. Waiting for warmer weather would create a more COVID-proof outdoor meeting option.
Town Meeting Day, or town meeting days?
That is essentially the question the board wasn’t ready to answer Monday night, though some, like Chairman Seth Gardner, expressed their personal preferences and others, like Selectman Carl Etnier, were openly torn.
Town meeting was once a much bigger deal in East Montpelier where both municipal and school budgets are now decided by Australian ballot, as are local elections and the town’s annual appropriation to the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier.
Still, Etnier said the slimmed down version of town meeting is an important local ritual and a change — any change — should be carefully considered and temporary.
It isn’t a decision Etnier said he’d be comfortable making without giving residents an opportunity to weigh in.
“It’s a hot topic,” he said, while acknowledging the primary alternatives are imperfect and other possibilities are either less appealing or illegal.
For Gardner, it’s an easy call. In the interest of consistency, simplicity and safety, he said he would back the temporary expansion of Australian ballot and stick with voting on the first Tuesday in March.
Gardner said increased participation would be an added bonus in a year when the floor discussion many residents value might have to be sacrificed.
“We’re not in a perfect world right now. We’re in a world where people are dying everyday because of COVID,” he said, suggesting shifting traditional town meeting articles to Australian ballot would likely be “the most comfortable way for people to participate.”
It will make life simpler for Town Moderator Michael Duane, who, while somewhat less enthusiastic about the prospect, expressed support for expanding the use of Australian ballot in March as a one-year solution.
Duane expressed mixed feelings about the change, but said it preserved voting on a day residents are familiar with and side-stepped some of the other less conventional options that leaned too heavily on technology for his taste.
Duane said he wasn’t a fan of the prospect of voters gathering in small groups in separate classrooms at East Montpelier Elementary School while he moderated a socially distant Zoom debate.
“I’m not inclined to have some kind of technological indoor meeting,” he said.
Duane was more receptive to the outdoor option, but was among those who worried about abandoning the traditional day for making local decisions.
The likelihood the polls would need to be open on Town Meeting Day in East Montpelier even if the town meeting was postponed was also a consideration.
No matter what the Select Board decides, the Washington Central School Board is scheduled to hold its budget vote and elections by Australian ballot in March.
If the board decides to go the Australian ballot route, Etnier said it should steer clear of including “controversial questions” on the Town Meeting Day warning. Those questions, he said, were better-suited for a meeting where voters could “get together and talk.”
Board member Amy Willis agreed, though Gardner said he wasn’t so sure.
“I kind of like the idea,” he said, suggesting he wasn’t averse to taking advantage of what would be a larger than usual turnout.
It could be much larger because Gardner said he was also intrigued by the possibility of mailing ballots to every East Montpelier voter — all 2,200 of them.
“We’re looking for increased participation,” he said. “I think that’s a great idea.”
Based on her experience with the November election, Town Clerk Rosie Laquerre said that could pose a logistical problems.
“It’s a tight time frame,” she said.
Etnier volunteered to solicit feedback using social media and the board deferred a decision it must make in the next month.
