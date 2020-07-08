BARRE — When it comes to increases in education property tax rates the two-town Barre Unified Union School district is way above average this year.
On average, education tax rates in Vermont communities just ticked up about 3 cents, though those who own property in Barre and Barre Town would take that modest increase in a Green Mountain minute.
They won’t have that option based on good news, bad news numbers just released by the state Tax Department.
The good news? The school district’s business office is pretty good at financial projections.
The bad news? The school district’s business office is pretty good at financial projections.
A pre-Town Meeting Day forecast calling for double-digit rate hikes for both Barre and Barre Town aren’t just educated guesswork any more. They are the numbers that will be plugged into property tax bills that are a month away from being mailed in both communities due to delays associated with the COVID-19 crisis.
The Barre City Council and the Barre Town Select Board aren’t expected to set the municipal portion of their respective tax rates until early August – likely delaying the first quarterly installment from Aug. 15 to Sept. 15.
However, officials in both communities now know the tax rates – one for homesteads, the other for non-homesteads – needed to finance the $48.5 million school budget voters approved, 2,227-2002, in March.
For better, or worse, the increases are pretty much where school officials projected they would be in the run up to Town Meeting Day elections that doubled as Vermont’s presidential primary this year.
The homestead rate in Barre is going up nearly 12 cents – 11.88 cents to be exact – while the non-homestead rate will rise by 6.19 cents.
Those increases will be paired with yet to be set municipal tax rate that is expected to climb roughly 11 cents if councilors approve roughly $480,000 in cuts to offset a projected loss of revenue tied to the COVID-19 crisis.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie said Wednesday those adjustments are still a work in progress, but the 11-cent municipal rate hike is still his working projection. Due largely to an overly rosy estimate involving the city’s Grand List, that increase is somewhat higher than the 9-cent rate hike that was projected earlier this year.
If it holds, Barre homeowners will receive tax bills reflecting nearly a 23-cent rate hike. Just over half of it will be attributed to school spending and the other half tied to the cost of running the city.
Taxes on a home assessed at $200,000 would increase $460 if Mackenzie’s estimate is accurate. Nearly $240 of that increase is linked to school spending and the about $220 would be needed to cover the cost of running the city.
Many Barre homeowners will be at least partially protected from increase in the homestead tax rate due to the income sensitivity provision of the state’s funding formula, but will pay full freight on the municipal side.
The picture is both better and worse in Barre Town where a slumping common level of appraisal that triggered the need for a recently started reappraisal is responsible for a larger increase in the education tax rate, but the municipal spending plan voters approved during their pandemic delayed annual elections last month is considerably smaller.
Barre Town’s new homestead rate reflects an increase of 14.55 cents, while the non-homestead rate has increased 8.19 cents.
Municipal spending proposals are expected to require an additional 3.2-cent rate hike – pushing the total increase used to calculate tax bills for homeowners to nearly 18 cents this year.
That’s a better number than in neighboring Barre, but fewer town residents are income sensitive and more of them will absorb the full hit reflected in the education tax rate. That increase alone will add more than $290 to the tax bill for a $200,000 home. Barring some adjustment by the Select Board, municipal taxes on that same theoretical home would climb about $64 – pushing the total increase just over $350 for the year.
