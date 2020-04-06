BARRE — The Washington County State’s Attorney says incidents of domestic abuse have gone up since the state put in measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
State’s Attorney Rory Thibault sent an email Monday to the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs talking about what his office is seeing. Thibault said his office started taking steps to minimize the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 around March 12. He said since then there have been 22 cases involving domestic abuse in the past 23 days.
Of those cases, eight of them have been charged as felony first-degree aggravated domestic assault; five cases of misdemeanor domestic assault; and eight people have been charged with violating an abuse prevention order, two of them for the second time.
Thibault said his office usually averages about 10 to 12 such cases per month, with summer and holidays typically bringing in more charges.
People have been told to stay home to stop the spread of the virus. But Thibault wasn’t ready to pin those efforts on all of the cases.
“In any event, there is not enough data or information to say any of this is related to COVID-19 or that any single case would not have occurred otherwise, but it is very concerning. … I know there is a lot going on the policy front, but I imagine legislators and other stakeholders will want to keep a close eye on this – and we can hope for the moment this is a Washington County anomaly,” Thibault wrote.
The county does appear to be an outlier because Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said at a news conference Monday there haven’t yet been reports about an increase in domestic abuse statewide.
Last month, state officials and advocates announced they were ready to help survivors of domestic and sexual violence during the pandemic.
Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said in a news release, “While we continue to take precautions around COVID-19 to make our communities safer for everyone, it is important for Vermonters to remember that not every home situation is safe. Self-isolation does not mean that you are alone. Local programs and law enforcement agencies are here to help. I encourage all Vermonters who are worried about having to self-isolate in a dangerous home situation to reach out.”
There are multiple resources available for survivors at the local and national level. They include:
Vermont Network website: vtnetwork.org/covid-19-update.
Vermont Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-228-7395.
Vermont Sexual Violence Hotline: 800-489-7273.
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233.
If you’re unable to speak safely, log on to thehotline.org or text LOVEIS to 22522.
If you are in an emergency situation, call 911.
