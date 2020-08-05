WATERBURY — The Department of Corrections says 153 inmates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as consequence an outbreak at a private prison in Mississippi.
Last week, the department announced six inmates had been brought back to Vermont from Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi. The inmates were tested and they all had the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the department.
The department then worked with CoreCivic, the company that operates the private prison, to get all of its inmates in Mississippi tested. Of the 219 Vermont inmates still at the facility, the department said in a Wednesday news release, 147 have tested positive. Sixty-two inmates have tested negative, eight have refused to be tested and the state is awaiting results for two other inmates. Those who tested negative will be tested again during the next 48 hours.
The initial six inmates had been brought back for release planning and programming last week and state officials have said had they not been returned the outbreak would not have been discovered.
Interim Corrections Commissioner James Baker held a news conference Wednesday where he said he had lost some trust in the company over this incident.
“I was taken aback by the fact that CoreCivic had no relationship with the Mississippi Department of Health when I learned that over the weekend. I realize they’re not a state agency, and we are a state agency. When you’re dealing with a public health crisis, these are key partners,” Baker said.
Mike Smith, secretary of the Agency of Human Services, said at a news conference Tuesday the state may send “boots on the ground” to Mississippi if it’s deemed necessary.
Baker said Wednesday the department will be doing just that. He said Dr. Scott Strenio, who serves as the department’s medical director, will be going south to validate the inmates are in the state CoreCivic says they are and to make sure the standard of care there is the same as the standard inmates receive in Vermont. The company has told state officials none of the inmates who tested positive have symptoms that require a higher level of care.
He said facilities staff will also go to Mississippi to make sure Vermont’s protocols and procedures are being followed at that facility.
Baker said the logistics of getting Vermont staff down there is still being worked on because the Mississippi facility is in Tallahatchie County which has one of the highest spread rates for the virus in the country.
As for the state’s contract with CoreCivic, the commissioner said discussions are being had and everything is on the table, including stopping payment to the company.
“A hundred and forty-seven inmates positive gives me great pause. And so as the commissioner of corrections, I take it very seriously that that’s my obligation to those families of those loved ones that are down there,” he said.
The department also announced an inmate at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland tested positive this week. That inmate has been in intake quarantine and is now in medical isolation. The department said contact tracing has been completed and any DOC staff that had contact with that inmate have been tested and are in quarantine. The state is waiting on the results of those tests.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
