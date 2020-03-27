MONTPELIER – Do Good Fest has been canceled for this summer amid the uncertainty created by the coronavirus crisis but will return next year.
The annual benefit music festival was scheduled for July 18. National Life concluded that the event should be suspended this year to ensure public health and safety.
“We certainly hope that life may be returning to something closer to normal by July 18th,” said Mehran Assadi, Chairman, CEO and President of National Life. “But there is so much uncertainty and the focus now needs to be on public health and safety.”
National Life remains committed to Branches of Hope cancer patient fund at Central Vermont Medical Center, the cause that benefited from Do Good Fest. The company has committed to making a donation in coming weeks to Branches of Hope, which helps cancer patients with basic expenses while they’re undergoing treatment.
“Our Central Vermont Medical Center is deeply grateful to the National Life Group and all the sponsors that have supported this event over the years,” said Anna Noonan, president of CVMC. “I know this decision was difficult and I support it 100 percent. The safety of our community during this pandemic must come first. We look forward to celebrating with another amazing Do Good Fest when this is all over.”
More than $185,000 has been raised for Branches of Hope over the six years of the festival, including $50,000 last year when more than 10,000 people crowded onto National Life’s lawn.
