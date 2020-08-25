MONTPELIER — The Department of Motor Vehicles will soon be open again in three location for in-person appointments.
At his Tuesday news conference, Gov. Phil Scott announced the DMV will reopen its offices in Montpelier, Rutland and South Burlington next week. All state offices were closed down in mid-March in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The governor said state officials have been working to make more DMV services available online. But Scott said he recognized some residents have been waiting to register vehicles or get licenses. He said those who saw their registrations or licenses expire during the pandemic have been given an extension by executive order.
“But I want them to know we’re committed to doing better,” he said.
He said the DMV will be stepping up its customer service efforts with a focus on registrations. To help address the backlog, the governor said the DMV is offering two new online services.
Wanda Minoli, commissioner of the DMV, said in response to the pandemic, the department has started offering some services online, such as license and registration renewals. But some services, such as applying for an enhanced driver’s license, have to happen in person.
Minoli said the three offices being reopened are available by appointment only. The department has launched a new online scheduling system and residents can start scheduling appointments Thursday with the first appointments being taken Monday. The offices will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m and residents are asked to arrive 10 minutes prior to their scheduled appointment time so department staff can review their paperwork prior to the appointment.
Minoli said the state is also asking residents not to bring guests with them, unless they are a minor with a legal guardian or someone who needs a translator.
“Customers will have access to the system 24/7. You will not have to wait for the DMV to be open Monday through Friday to schedule your appointment,” she said.
The commissioner said the department is also putting the finishing touches on another online system that would allow residents to get temporary vehicle registration and temporary license plate for private sales. Minoli said the launching of that system will be announced soon.
The commissioner said the department wants to see how the new appointment system works and how safety protocols are being followed for the next two weeks before reopening other DMV offices in the state.
