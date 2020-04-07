MONTPELIER – Caledonia Spirits will make 20,000 gallons of hand sanitizer by the end of April.
According to a news release, the distillery started making hand sanitizer less than a month ago to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. It has expanded that effort and is now offering hand sanitizer to the general public.
The distillery is selling the product, but is not making a profit on it, according to the release. Those looking to buy it can go to barrhill.com/cleanhands. The quantities range from six four-ounce bottles up to a 55-gallon drum. All orders will take two to three weeks to process and can be picked up at the distillery in Montpelier.
