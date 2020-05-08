Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday that day cares can reopen on June 1.
Day cares will be subject to a number of added safety measures, including the current restriction against gatherings of more than 10.
State officials said they realized this latter condition would created challenges, and that it would be subject to further review.
“We can and will do it in a way that keeps everyone safe,” Scott said during his a press briefing Friday morning. “That’s why child care providers will be included in our expanded testing and tracing program.”
Additional regulations for day cares are expected to be announced next week.
The 10-person limit on gatherings was also grim news for high school graduations, which Secretary of Education Dan French said would have to take place virtually. French said any online graduations should be designed to allow “equal access and participation” by all students.
“Unfortunately, at this point, despite our positive trends, we cannot allow for the large crowds we see at these celebrations,” the governor said.
While that may not have been the best news for high school seniors, administration officials were overall positive, saying the state’s numbers were cause for encouragement.
“Our actual experience continues to be perform better than our forecasts,” said Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak. “Vermonters are clearly adhering to the physical distancing orders in place. ... It is because of everyone’s individual sacrifices we continue to experience better than expected outcomes.”
Vermont saw three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in the update issued Friday morning, for a total of 919 cases and 53 deaths, with five currently hospitalized and 24 being monitored.
Pieciak said Vermont was performing favorable in comparing to the rest of northern New England, and was one of the few states with a doubling rate — how long it takes the total number of confirmed cases to double — measured in months rather than weeks.
But Pieciak warned this was not cause to open the state wide up. He said a Vermont-specific forecast from Northeastern University indicated a “return to near-normal” activity would see hospitals overwhelmed by mid-summer, while a slower reopening looked more positive. He said modeling from Columbia University painted a similar picture.
Deputy Secretary of Commerce Ted Brady said his office was working with day camps and overnight camps around the state to figure out how they can best reopen.
“For thousands of Vermonters, summer day camp is not a luxury — it’s a necessity,” he said. “Summer camps simply need to be open if we expect the economy to reopen.”
But, like day cares, he said, they would be subject to restrictions.
“I need to be very clear — summer camp is going to look different this year,” he said.
Day camps would be subject to the same restrictions as child care centers, Brady said, but overnight camps will be “more complicated.” Brady said he was looking at guidance provided by the American Camp Association, as well as the YMCA. A particular issue with the overnight camps is the fact that they tend to attract out-of-staters.
Brady said his office was deciding what to do about that.
“We think there’s a way to do this,” Brady said. “Summer camps are, generally, a quarantined group of people. However, we need to work that out.”
Scott said the 14-day quarantine for people visiting or returning to the state remains in effect, though, he hopes to soon develop enough testing capacity to relax that.
“At this point, we’re not able to roll that out, but that is the goal,” he said.
