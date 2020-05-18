The Rutland County Parent-Child Center needs to do some renovations before it can start offering child care again.
“We’ll need to put in walls,” said Executive Director Mary Feldman. “Our space we utilize is a large space. It’s divided by bookcases and things that up to now have been OK.”
Day cares — that weren’t already operating under a dispensation to look after children of essential workers — are being allowed to reopen June 1 under a set of new guidelines, ranging from cleaning requirements to social distancing and use of personal protective equipment. Operators across the state are struggling to figure out how to function under the new requirements, and some say they are straining under the process.
For example, Feldman said she isn’t sure how realistic it is to expect a 3-year-old to wear a mask. She noted that providers can comfort a crying child, but will have to change their clothes if they get any tears on them.
“We’re in uncharted territory,” she said. “The reopening of the economy is critically tied to child care and early childhood education, period. The question is how to we do it safely. I would love to have a medical practitioner come through and say what we need to do.”
Erica Eaton, kitchen manager and after-school coordinator at Good Shepherd’s Little Lambs Early Learning Center, said they are changing their drop-off and pick-up points.
“We have three entrances normally — we’re down to one,” she said. “We have also changed some rooms around. We recently had some building done so we are able to separate children and keep groups smaller.”
Eaton said they are banning water bottles in favor of disposable cups, and have adopted a much more aggressive cleaning schedule.
“I’ve had 25 kids through this whole thing,” said Stacy Sturtvant, owner of Jumping Monkeys Learning Center in Rutland, which has been caring for children of essential workers. “It’s been stressful, but — knock on wood — we’re all healthy and we’ve been doing everything we need to do.”
Sturtvant said she is licensed for 48 children, but believes she can accommodate 40 children under the guidelines. She said she’s almost booked up.
“I may have a couple of spaces left,” she said.
Smaller providers say they’ve particularly struggled.
“I’m quite unhappy with the requirements, but I’m planning to reopen,” said Aubrey Boyles, who has a registered home child care business in Montpelier.
Boyles, who said she sees six children a day, worries that being greeted at the door by someone in eye protection, a face mask, gloves and a smock is going to be intimidating to small children — especially ones who have not stayed with her before. Beyond that, she said, children need to see people’s faces for a number of developmental reasons likely to be affected by providers being masked the entire time.
Boyles emphasized that she was not opposed to masking as general health measure.
“I wear a mask all the time when I leave my house,” she said. “It does not seem developmentally appropriate or age-appropriate to put children through this.”
She also questioned what the PPE requirements say about the timing of the reopening.
“My feeling is, either we ought not to be able to reopen, or we shouldn’t be required to wear head-to-toe personal protective equipment,” she said. “I hope I’m wrong, but I’ve been a provider for 12 years, and I just have this sick feeling.”
Heather Martin, owner of Baby Steps Child Care in Proctor, said she won’t be able to open in the immediate future for a number of reasons.
“My family actually had COVID,” she said. “One of my children is testing positive for it two months after we had it. ... In addition, I have staff with pre-existing conditions. It would be too risky for them to come in, so I don’t have enough staff right now, either.”
Martin said she runs an infant and toddler center, and would need to effectively staff a second shift in order to deal with the cleaning and record-keeping required under the current guidance. On top of all that, she said, the cost of groceries has skyrocketed, and she isn’t sure how she would get the needed personal protective equipment.
“I’m at the point where I need to wait to see what happens,” she said.
Martin said she is concerned as well about the notion of opening as severe cases have started to appear in children. She pointed out that a vaccine exists for the flu, but it still appears in day cares every year. There is still no vaccine for COVID-19.
“It’s not realistic to expect it’s not going to pop up in day cares,” she said.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.