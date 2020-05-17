MONTPELIER – The Vermont Department of Health says there has been one additional confirmed death due to the novel coronavirus and six new reported cases.
According to the department, there have been 54 deaths from the virus that causes COVID-19, up from 53 deaths reported Saturday. The number of confirmed cases rose from 934 to 940.
The number of people hospitalized due to the virus hasn't changed, that number is three.
Those who are hospitalized and under investigation for the virus decreased from 17 to 11. Those that recovered from the virus increased from 804 to 810.
Those being monitored for the virus has remained the same, that number is 20. The number of people who have completed monitoring has also remained the same with that total being 860.
