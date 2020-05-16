MONTPELIER – The Vermont Department of Health says there has been one new confirmed case of the novel coronavirus and no new deaths to report.
According to the department, there have been 934 confirmed cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, up from 933 cases reported Friday. The number of reported deaths remains 53.
The number of people hospitalized due to the virus also hasn't changed, that number is three.
Those who are hospitalized and under investigation for the virus increased from 14 to 17. Those that recovered from the virus also increased from 796 to 804.
Those being monitored for the virus has gone down from 25 to 20 and those who have completed monitoring increased from 855 to 860.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.