Vermont saw two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths, according to the update provided by the Department of Health on Saturday morning. There are 921 positive cases. To date, 53 Vermonters have died as a result of the coronavirus.
There are currently five individuals hospitalized in Vermont with COVID-19 and 16 others are under investigation. Statewide, there are 27 individuals being monitored, while 842 individuals have completed the monitoring quarantine. In all so far, 19,527 individuals have been tested; and 744 individuals who tested positive for coronavirus have recovered.
