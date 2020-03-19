BERLIN – Central Vermont Medical Center now has a pop-up collection site for testing for high-risk people who may have the novel coronavirus.
The hospital set up a collection site and about 50 people gave samples Tuesday and Wednesday. There were a dozen cars waiting to give samples when the site opened Thursday.
Only those who are deemed high risk are allowed to go to the site, and only after being referred. High-risk people are defined as those over 60 years old with chronic medical conditions, immunocompromised patients, pregnant women, hospitalized patients, health-care workers and first responders.
The virus which causes COVID-19 has symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those who have such symptoms are asked to contact their primary-care physician or CVMC, where they will then be screened. If deemed necessary, the person will be referred to the collection site which is off-site from the hospital’s main campus in Berlin. Hospital officials have asked that the location of the site not be published in an effort to reduce the amount of people showing up who have not been referred for testing.
Marc Gagnon, vice president of practice operations at the hospital, said the site was created as a way of releasing some pressure on the hospital during the pandemic.
Gagnon said those who have been referred are given an appointment and the sample collection, which is done via nasal swab, lasts less than 10 minutes, so the appointments are broken up into 10-minute increments.
The site has a camper set up with office equipment inside such as computers and printers, so paperwork can be completed and so that the hospital can communicate directly with the site to let health care workers know who and when someone will be showing up.
In front of the camper there is orange tape blocking off a square which acts as a guide so those who are giving a sample drive around the square, stop in front of the camper, let a health care worker take the sample, and drive away.
While health care workers taking the samples are wearing full personal protective equipment, such as face guards and gloves, Gagnon said those that come to the site to give a sample are asked to wear a mask, such as a surgical mask. They are also asked to leave their pets at home.
The site is currently open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. But Gagnon said, depending on the ability to get staffing, the site may be open seven days a week as soon as this weekend.
Though there is still only one confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Washington County as of midnight Wednesday, a man in his 50s who is in home isolation, Gagnon said anxiety is high. He said some have come to the site an hour or two before their scheduled appointment.
Gagnon said the samples are taken from the site to the hospital and then to the Vermont Department of Health’s testing facility.
There is a shortage of tests for the virus nationally, and Gagnon said there is a concern here about the amount of available tests.
“We’re actively working with (the University of Vermont) Health Network on making sure we have as many supplies as we possibly can,” he said.
He said while the hospital may have the swabs it needs, those samples would still need to be tested by the state using a limited amount of tests. That’s why the sample collecting process is so strict.
