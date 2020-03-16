BARRE – The Central Vermont Council on Aging is suspending staff office appointments and home visits in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
According to a news release, the council’s “good neighbor volunteers” as well as “senior companions” will suspend any in-person contact with clients.
The council’s offices in Barre, Morrisville, Randolph and South Royalton will be locked for the time being. Offices will also be closed to any unscheduled walk-in traffic.
While CVCOA’s office doors will be locked, staff and volunteers will continue providing services to our clients by phone, regular mail, and email. This change will be in effect until further notice.
All workshops and support groups currently scheduled at any Central Vermont Council on Aging office or any other location are also cancelled until further notice. This includes all Medicare & You Workshops, Caregiver Teas, Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes and Memorable Times Cafes. CVCOA is exploring online options for workshops, support groups, and classes.
