CASTLETON — Castleton University graduates of the Class of 2021 marked the end of their college careers with two decidedly different events Saturday.
While some colleges around the state are holding in-person commencements with varying degrees of restrictions, CU officials opted to make theirs entirely remote, explaining that they felt the pandemic still presented too many uncertainties for holding an in-person event when they began planning it several months ago.
That decision did not sit well with some seniors, however, who chose to organize their own unofficial in-person ceremony along with members of the class of 2020, who also did not have an in-person graduation last year.
Festivities for the University’s 234th commencement began Saturday with CU’s official virtual ceremony 11 a.m. The event was streamed live on CU’s website and YouTube page, where more than 400 people tuned in.
CU spokesman James Lambert said the school had a total of 417 graduates this academic year.
The stream opened with various CU faculty and staff wishing graduates well.
Seniors Kristin Harris and Ariel Wade then sang the National Anthem in a prerecorded video filmed outside Woodruff Hall.
Interim President Jonathan Spiro opened his remarks by referencing “A Tale of Two Cities,” by Charles Dickens.
“We do not need to dwell today on the manifold reasons why the past year has been the worst of times. But I do think it is salutary to reflect on the fact that it was also the best of times because of the amazing response by the class of ’21 to the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” he said, assuring graduates that they now know they can face and overcome any challenges that lie ahead.
“Because of you, this was a season of light, not darkness; and a spring of hope, not despair,” Spiro continued. “In fact, you agreed to endure hardship and loneliness and boredom and frustration in order to selflessly protect your friends, your families and the Castleton community. … You embodied the Castleton Way, as no class in our 234-year history.”
Vermont State Colleges Chancellor Sophie Zdatny spoke next, congratulating graduates for the “enormous and unanticipated challenges” they had to overcome this year.
“I say to all of you, that it's OK to be uncertain about the future. Some doors that you expect to be open will surprise you by closing, while others that you never thought would be open to you will appear,” said Zdatny. “As you move forward, keep an eye open for the unexpected opportunities or be willing to explore paths you had never considered before.”
Guest speaker Chidinma Ezugwu, a member of the Class of 2019, acknowledged that the transition from college to the outside world can be a daunting one, but she encouraged graduates to go forth with confidence that their time at Castleton has prepared them well.
“Whatever field you have chosen to pursue professionally, let your light shine. In every job or task, make sure your spark can be seen from miles away,” she said. “Work hard and never let the fear of failure stop you from doing something good in life.”
Senior Class President Paul Rechberger characterized the college experience as more than an academic exercise or a stop along the way to a career, stating, “It prepares us for life.”
“Every one of us faced obstacles; learned how to deal with them efficiently. How to be strong, how to be weak. How to deal with broken hearts. How to win and how to lose friends. What our tolerance level is and how to set priorities,” he said. “Therefore, I think, these four years were the most important in our lives. They shaped who we are today and gave us insights into who we truly want to be in the future.”
Rechberger concluded by saying that exciting times lie ahead.
“We left our mark at Castleton University. Now, it's time to leave a mark on this world. Let us take everything we've learned and have a positive impact on others,” he said.
Later Saturday afternoon, the student-planned commencement kicked off at 2:30 p.m. on the Village Green in Fair Haven.
According to co-organizer Lyndsey Liebrecht, about 60 students from the classes of 2020 and 2021 participated in the ceremony.
Liebrecht said the event adhered to all current state COVID-19 guidelines, which included allowing graduates to remove their masks as they crossed the stage to receive their unofficial “courtesy” diplomas.
A crowd of about 200 gathered on the green, with friends and family of graduates sitting in socially distanced clusters.
The ceremony was also streamed live on Facebook.
After graduates entered the ceremony to “Pomp and Circumstance,” senior Loretta Blakeney sang the National Anthem.
Co-organizer Tyler Ballard, a member of the Class of 2020, then welcomed attendees by congratulating them for taking it upon themselves to graduate on their own terms.
“We have a right to walk across the stage and, by God, we're gonna do it today,” he said.
Ballard continued: “At the end of the day, you're all here and you should all be very proud of yourself for what you've accomplished. Completing a bachelor's degree is no small feat. And under these circumstances, it's been a year of hell for all of us — to try to do this virtually, to try to do this in conditions where we had no idea what exactly to expect.”
Aliyah Edmunds, a first-generation college student and graduate of the Class of 2020, spoke of the special feeling of being able to walk across the stage in a cap and gown.
“It's something I get to always remember and my family will always remember being here,” she said.
Jennifer Graham, a 2021 graduate, talked about her experience being a nontraditional student.
A mother of four, a wife, a caregiver and a first-generation student, Graham said — now, at the end of her college journey — she is “overwhelmed with emotion.”
“I'm proud for completing my time in school while trying to manage a family. I am sad because I have many connections that I have made that I will never forget. And I am also happy to be able to do something that I thought was never possible,” she said.
