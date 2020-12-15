Almost 2,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Vermont on Monday, according to state officials.
The 1,950 does are the first of 5,850 doses coming to Vermont this week, according to a news release from Gov. Phil Scott’s office on Monday.
The State Vaccine Depot and the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington each received 975 doses on Monday morning, two days after emergency use authorization was granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The initial doses are dedicated for use as the first of the necessary two-dose regimen. Those doses will go to the groups that include high-risk health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities as recommended by Vermont’s COVID-19 Advisory Committee and approved by Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.
According to Levine, Vermont officials are committed to working closely with health care providers, pharmacies and others across the state who will provide the vaccine to Vermonters.
“We are working with community organizations and other partners to make sure people who are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, including Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) have equitable access to the vaccine,” Levine said in a statement.
The governor called the arrival of the initial doses an “important milestone and an essential step toward defeating a virus that’s devastated families and businesses throughout Vermont and around the globe.”
“There is no better, safer or faster way to defeat this virus and work to rebuild our economy than a successful effort to make vaccines available to every single Vermonter. We are committed to working with our partners to get this done, so we can get through this and be stronger and more resilient than ever before,” Scott said.
Today, the Health Department is scheduled to receive an additional 1,950 doses, and another 1,950 doses will ship later this week directly to pharmacies that have contracted with the federal government to administer vaccines at long-term care facilities.
The Health Department, in coordination with the State Emergency Operations Center, will distribute the vaccine to hospitals throughout the state.
Levine called the arrival of the vaccines a “pivotal moment, one that marks the beginning of the end the pandemic.”
“As I’ve said before, however, this is just the start of a long process to receive and administer enough vaccine to bring COVID-19 under control. I can’t emphasize enough the importance of everyone keeping up their efforts to protect themselves and prevent spread of the virus. This is a time for great optimism and even greater vigilance to make it all happen,” Levine said.
The health department has placed a pre-order for the Moderna vaccine, pending approval by the FDA. According to Scott’s office, vaccine orders will be placed on a weekly basis and arrangements for additional doses after the New Year are being worked out.
The number of vaccine doses each state receives is based on overall U.S. supply and state populations.
Dr. John R. Brumsted, president and CEO of the UVM Health Network called the arrival of the first vaccine doses in Vermont a “ray of hope,” but added “there is still much work to do.
“We will continue working with the state of Vermont to administer COVID-19 vaccines in a safe, effective and thoughtful manner. And we cannot allow the promise of these vaccines to distract us from continuing to do the things that have been proven to slow the growth of COVID-19 – masking, distancing and hand hygiene,” Brumsted said in a statement.
The department of will announce more information about vaccine availability as the next priority groups are determined.
In a message to members, Jeff Tieman, CEO of the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, said he has faith that Vermonters can continue to follow health and safety guidelines related to the pandemic.
“We must be careful not to let the vaccines lull us into a sense of false security. It will be many months before most of the American public is vaccinated. Until then, we have to remain vigilant and on guard. As tired as we are of wearing masks and social distancing, these practices must continue. As much as we want to gather with friends and family, we are better off staying apart to prevent virus spread and an overwhelmed hospital system,” Tieman said in the statement.
Information about the vaccine, its distribution, and updates about getting vaccinated will be regularly updated at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine
