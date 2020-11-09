WILLIAMSTOWN – Students in Williamstown are suddenly learning remotely following the confirmation of three unrelated cases of COVID-19 within the K-12 “learning community” and reports of other residents – some of them parents – testing positive.
Superintendent Susette Bollard said Monday those factors fueled her Sunday decision to shutter Williamstown Elementary School and Williamstown Middle and High School for the week in favor of students learning remotely.
That already was the plan for sixth-graders at Williamstown Middle and High School following a confirmed case within that cohort that was called to the school district’s attention last Thursday.
The district reacted by shifting to remote learning for sixth- and seventh-graders on Friday so that the portion to the school they occupy could be cleaned. Students in grades 8-12 weren’t affected because they don’t share the same space. On Monday, seventh-graders, who use different classrooms were supposed to return to in-person instruction while sixth-graders continued to learn remotely for the week.
Instead, Bollard opted to declare a remote week for students in both schools after learning over the weekend that a second suspected case had been confirmed, and later that a third that wasn’t on the district’s radar suddenly should be.
That word came from the state Department of Health, which has been conducting contact tracing in connection with several COVID-19 cases recently detected in the greater Barre area.
Bollard stressed none of the three cases involving members of the schools’ learning community were related.
“We have no internal spread,” she said, acknowledging there did appear to be some spread within the community and parents, who had tested positive and inquired about what to do with their children.
“We are taking this action because many of the positive cases in the community have direct connections to our students,” she said.
After consulting with health department officials, Bollard said the most prudent move was to press pause on in-person instruction, while encouraging people to stay at home, unless they were going out to get tested, and to monitor themselves and their family members for symptoms.
Still, Bollard said, it wasn’t an easy decision – in part because it came on a Sunday and required parents to swiftly make arrangements for child care. She said the alternative was even less appealing.
“There was so much potential for this to turn into a popcorn-like thing,” Bollard said, pointing to the known cases within the school community, as well as those within the broader community.
“I think we made the right call,” she said.
The pandemic-related pivot to remote learning is a speed bump in a school year during which in-person instruction had been going well, and protocols designed to prevent internal spread were working.
Bollard said K-5 students at Williamstown Elementary School were receiving four-and-a-half days a week of in-person instruction, while students in grades 6-12 were in class four days a week and were receiving half a day of remote instruction.
Barring any new developments, Bollard said the plan is to return to that schedule next Monday.
“We will reassess on Thursday, but I fully anticipate that will be the case,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.