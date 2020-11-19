BARRE — The Cumberland Farms convenience store on North Main Street was closed Thursday afternoon after one of its employees notified the company they had tested positive for COVID-19.
Cumberland Farms swiftly released a statement confirming the positive test, the store closure and steps it planned to take before reopening.
According to the statement, the store was closed at 4 p.m., will be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew before reopening in the next few days.
The statement indicates all co-workers have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines.
“We are making every effort to provide the affected team member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support,” the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.