EAST MONTPELIER — An uneasy School Board discussed whether and when to return to all-remote instruction even as members were told heightened angst over a recent cluster of COVID-19 cases in central Vermont hasn’t yet affected in-person enrollment in the Washington Central Unified Union School District. The reverse is actually true.
Since the start of the month, the number of pre-K-6 students enrolled in the district’s five elementary schools who had opted to learn remotely this year has dipped from 84 to 76.
That means in the last three weeks, eight students have abandoned the district’s virtual academy in favor of donning masks and returning to their regular classrooms.
“The numbers are going down,” Superintendent Bryan Olkowski said, referring to remote learners during the board’s virtual meeting Wednesday night. “Families are returning to live, in-person instruction.”
Olkowski said he expects that trend to continue notwithstanding a recent uptick in area COVID-19 cases — most of them attributable to a Montpelier skating rink that is just down Gallison Hill Road from his East Montpelier office and U-32 Middle and High School.
The proximity of the rink Washington Central’s biggest school, as well as the number of cases, which nearly tripled — from 12 to 34 — in the last 10 days, were a concern for some board members, who were told by Olkowski and others the tension level in schools has ticked up even as enrollment in the virtual academy has ticked down.
“I’ve noticed a lot more folks getting nervous,” Olkowski said, echoing sentiments expressed by Townes DeGroot and Daniel Diddlemeyer.
DeGroot, a U-32 senior who lives in Worcester and is one of two student representatives on the board, said as the number of local cases has climbed students and staff at U-32 have been paying attention.
“People are feeling wary and nervous,” he said.
It’s not just at the middle-high school, according to Diddlemeyer, who teaches sixth grade at Rumney Memorial School in Middlesex and has been openly critical of the decision to return to full-time in-person instruction for the district’s preK-8 students.
Diddlemeyer was anything but confrontational Wednesday night. He told board members he appreciated the difficult decisions they have made thus far and thanked Olkowski for listening to teachers’ concerns.
“The staff is burned out and it feels good to be heard that this (level of in-person instruction) is not sustainable,” he said.
Diddlemeyer noted that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in central Vermont are higher now than they were in March, and wondered how high the infection rate would need to climb to prompt a pivot from in-person to remote instruction.
“Is there a fail-safe number?” he asked.
The question prompted School Director Chris McVeigh to suggest if the state hasn’t set one — and even if it has — the district could consider establishing one of its own.
McVeigh said he was inclined to view the state’s guidance as the “floor” not the “ceiling” in terms of establishing a local threshold for determining when to abandon in-person instruction.
School Director Jill Olsen said she wasn’t so sure, and worried the line separating what appears to be a “cluster of connected cases” and “community spread” was being blurred.
“I just want us to be careful … that we consider those distinctions,” she said.
Elizabeth Wirth, the retired school nurse who is serving as the district’s COVID-19 coordinator, said the recent outbreak was “distressing” and has highlighted how easily the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus can spread. However, she suggested the district continue to lean heavily on the state Health Department and cautioned against setting an arbitrary number that would dictate when to shift to remote instruction in the five-town, six-school district.
“There are a lot of factors to consider,” she said.
Olkowski agreed, but with the arrival of flu season and colder weather that will keep people indoors, the district should be prepared to make that change. Right now, he said, it isn’t.
In a move designed to correct that, Olkowski sought and obtained the board’s approval to alter the school calendar by making Nov. 4 and Nov. 18 early-release days for the district’s preK-8 students.
Olkowski said the adjustment will create a few extra hours for elementary and middle school teachers to familiarize themselves with the district’s new online learning management system.
That system, he explained, Thursday will be integral if and when the district shifts to an all-remote delivery of education.
“Our teachers need more time to collaborate, plan and prepare in order to provide our students with as seamless a transition as possible,” he said, predicting that making the time for that now was worth sacrificing a few hours of classroom time for students.
“It will relive some of the stress,” he said.
Board members embraced that proposal on Wednesday, while deferring discussion of the metrics they might use to shift some or all of the schools to remote learning.
Olkowski said that isn’t a question he has had to seriously confront because, despite significant testing, there have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases involving the district’s students and staff.
“We’ve been fortunate as a district,” he said. “I know it’s right outside our doors though.”
david.delcore @timesargus.com
