Vermont’s youngest residents are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the vaccines for children 6 months to 5 years of age.
Vaccines will be mainly available through pediatricians’ offices, according to a Vermont Department of Health press release. About 26,000 additional Vermont children will now be eligible for vaccination, the department said.
While providers will begin receiving the vaccines this week, parents and caregivers should expect to hear from their child’s pediatrician when they are ready to begin vaccinations.
The release added that the health department also will offer the vaccines at a limited number of walk-in clinics, including at equity-focused clinics. Information about clinics with vaccines for this age group will be posted online at healthvermont.gov/kidsvaccine as it becomes available. Registration for these clinics is not required.
Families enrolled in WIC also may be able to get vaccinated through their local WIC office.
Some pharmacies also will carry the vaccine, but can only vaccinate children ages 3 and older.
Both the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been authorized for use.
The Pfizer vaccine is authorized to be given to children from ages 6 months to 4 years old in two doses that are three weeks apart, followed by a third dose at least two months later. The Moderna vaccine is authorized to be given to children from ages 6 months to 5 years old in two doses four weeks apart.
Pfizer doses are one-tenth the dosage given to adults; the Moderna doses are one-fourth the dosage.
The vaccines were found to be safe, with side effects typically mild and temporary, the health department said.
Visit healthvermont.gov/kidsvaccine for additional information.
