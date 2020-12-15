MONTPELIER — Though front line health care workers at most hospitals will receive their first shot for the novel coronavirus vaccine Wednesday, state officials urge Vermonters not to let their guard down because it will be months before the vaccine is available for everyone.
At his regular Tuesday news conference, Gov. Phil Scott started on a somber note, saying the state had reached 100 deaths as result of the virus. Also, Scott noted the United States hit the milestone of 300,000 deaths.
“Let this be a reminder as to why we must continue our work to keep each other safe,” the governor said.
He said the first batch of vaccine for the virus arrived in Vermont on Sunday. He said more was expected to arrive Tuesday.
The governor said, in consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state has decided those who will get the vaccine first are high-risk health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.
“This is obviously very welcome news, as it marks the beginning of our transition back to normalcy,” the governor said, adding there are still months of hard work ahead. “This marks the beginning of the end, but not the end.”
Scott said he understands the pandemic has tested Vermonters' strength, especially during the holiday season when residents are told to avoid family gatherings. But he urged them to keep following the state's guidelines to make sure the state gets out of this “on solid footing.”
Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont's health commissioner, said half of the 1,950 vaccine doses received Sunday went to University of Vermont Medical Center, the state's largest hospital, and the state received the other half. Levine said a total of 5,850 doses should arrive in the state by the end of the week.
He said one of the three shipments of 1,950 doses will go directly to pharmacies that have contracted with the federal government to administer the vaccine at long-term care facilities. He said staff and residents at those facilities will start receiving doses Dec. 21.
“Making Vermont one of the earliest states to become operational within the federal government pharmacy partnership program,” the commissioner said.
Levine said doses of the vaccine were being distributed to other hospitals in the state Tuesday. He said a majority of the hospitals in Vermont will deliver doses to their front line workers Wednesday. He said UVMMC would administer its first dose of the vaccine Tuesday. The health care facility confirmed that had happened.
While the vaccine has been shown to be 95% effective, Levine said there are still some unknowns. He said health officials don't know how long the vaccine will protect someone. And while the vaccine will keep someone from getting sick, it's not known if a vaccinated person can transmit the virus to others.
A person needs two doses of the vaccine for maximum effectiveness, with the second dose coming 21 days later. Levine said shipments for the second dose should arrive in the state in coming weeks.
Given the low supply of the brand-new vaccine and its global demand, the commissioner said the vaccine likely won't be widely available until spring or summer.
