WATERBURY — The spread of COVID-19 in a recent outbreak that began at Waterbury’s summer recreation day camp has reached 25 cases, according to the state Department of Health which continues to investigate the situation.
That is the latest figure as of Tuesday afternoon from the state, which is tracking cases. No further details were released such as ages of the individuals affected and whether cases had spread beyond children enrolled in the summer camp program.
Prior to this outbreak, Waterbury had logged 189 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to community-specific data through July 28 compiled by the state Health Department.
The outbreak represents a fraction of the latest surge in cases statewide. More than 300 cases were reported in Vermont from Saturday through Tuesday, representing the highest daily counts since April, according to Health Department data.
State officials Tuesday acknowledged the latest surge in cases, hospitalizations and three new deaths in recent days, saying they expect cases to continue to grow. “This isn’t where we wanted to be,” Gov. Phil Scott said at his weekly COVID-19 press briefing. He said the state will continue to emphasize vaccinations as Vermont approaches 85% of those eligible being vaccinated. “Because the vaccines work,” Scott said.
The administration also praised workplaces such as hospitals and institutions of higher education for requiring vaccinations of employees and students. The governor said the state would move to do the same in corrections facilities, the state veterans’ home and psychiatric hospital.
In Waterbury meanwhile, testing is increasing and the recreation summer camp is wrapping up its final week. Reached late Monday, Waterbury Recreation Director Nick Nadeau said he had not been informed of the new case total, which was 24 on Monday. “I didn’t know it was that big,” he said. One more case was added Tuesday.
Camp this week is limited to children who were not in attendance last week when the outbreak began as long as they received a negative COVID-19 test. Nadeau on Monday said there would be fewer than 20 children attending this week.
The news of the outbreak unfolded last week and by Friday evening, the Vermont Health Department said 13 campers, most of whom are younger than 12 and therefore unvaccinated, had tested positive. “No instances of severe illness among campers or staff have been reported,” the Health Department said.
The cases at that point mostly involved children in grades 1 through 3 although several were in kindergarten and middle school groups at camp, officials said.
The eight-week camp has summer enrollment of approximately 170 youngsters from kindergarten through seventh grade. Weekly attendance varies, Nadeau explained.
The Health Department has advised people in the community to be aware of the outbreak and to get tested for COVID-19 if they have been in contact with anyone connected with the camp program regardless of vaccination status.
Waterbury Ambulance Service has extended its testing hours at its ambulance station at 1727 Guptil Road in Waterbury Center during the weekend and into this week. Testing is scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday; 1-5 p.m. Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Visit the webpage at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing to find additional testing locations and times throughout Vermont.
The Health Department has not said whether the Waterbury cases involve the highly contagious Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. However, state Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine on Tuesday said that approximately 90% of cases checked for the strain have been found to be the more transmissible version of the virus.
Car show
This weekend will see an influx of visitors to Waterbury for the Vermont Antique & Classic Car Meet set for Farr’s Field Friday through Sunday. The largely outdoor event organized by the Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts will include a parade through downtown Waterbury at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The lower block of Stowe Street will be closed off for a street party from 7 to 10 p.m. The annual event is in its 68th year and typically attracts hundreds of attendees. Admission is $12; children 12 and younger are free.
Organizers have not listed any specific recommendations for attendees regarding COVID-19. Attempts to contact officials for the show have been unsuccessful. The show is, however, listed on the state Health Department’s website for free walk-in vaccination clinics this weekend. It’s scheduled to offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Vermont Secretary of Commerce and Community Development Lindsay Kurrle on Tuesday said she recognized how important events such as the car show are to the economy. She called the current surge in COVID-19 cases “a bump in the road” and noted how the outdoor nature of the show would make it a relatively safe event, particularly for vaccinated individuals. “I hope people feel comfortable going outside and enjoying this event,” she said.
Some local businesses that operate indoors have begun asking patrons to wear masks again, despite there no longer being a state mandate for masks. Kurrle said that request is understandable. “Some businesses have been so disrupted” by COVID-19, she acknowledged. “If they feel they need to add another layer (of precaution) they certainly can ask people to do that. I hope customers will support them and put on a mask.”
Zero to 25
The Waterbury outbreak began with one case reported on Saturday, July 31. On Monday Aug. 2, two more cases were confirmed, and the state Health Department was informed. By Friday, Aug. 6, the case count reached 13 and camp staff notified families that all of the unvaccinated campers who attended last week would not be allowed to return this week.
Older students who are vaccinated and campers who did not attend last week were considered eligible to attend this final week, Nadeau said. Camp will offer families refunds for the missed days and the staff plans a drive-through event to end the summer program on Friday along with an online slideshow for families.
Waterbury Recreation ran a summer day camp in 2020 with strict COVID-19 protocols in place mandated by the state and did not have any cases emerge. This year with fewer restrictions in place given the state’s high vaccination rate, camp still operated mostly outdoors and with campers divided into cohorts by age.
On Monday, Nadeau said he was not aware of any children who tested positive being very sick. He said he had received messages from parents who were understanding of the situation and appreciated the steps taken at camp that kept the virus at bay for most of the summer. “I got some nice notes and cards,” Nadeau said. “Someone even dropped off a banana bread.”
