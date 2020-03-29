PUTNEY – The state has announced that the National Guard Civil Support Team, has set up a COVID-19 patient test site at Landmark College.
The site began seeing referred patients on Sunday, and will operate from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m throughout the week. The hours, and for how many days the site is open, will depend on the availability of testing supplies.
The announcement was made in a news release issued Sunday.
The Vermont Department of Health has been working with the medical division of the National Guard to identify potential sites.
According to the release, “This site is being established to provide additional testing capacity for people who have a referral from their health care provider.”
Other facilities and institutions also have been approached.
VTDigger reported this weekend that Goddard College President Bernard Bull informed staff last week that the state had “initially reached out last week and that conversations had quickly escalated.”
According to VTDigger, officials with the State Emergency Operations Center, which is coordinating Vermont’s response to the pandemic, in particular liked that the Plainfield school was close to a hospital but still relatively isolated, Bull said.
No decision has been made about using Goddard, however.
At a news conference on Friday, Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Mark Levine announced that aggressive procurement of supplies has allowed the state to broaden the scope of its testing efforts. Until now, limited supplies required restricting prioritized testing to high-risk patients. Levine said health care providers are now able to include people with mild to moderate symptoms in making clinical referrals for priority testing.
Hospitals and health centers throughout Vermont have been at the forefront of the state’s COVID-19 response and are receiving these newly available supplies for specimen collection.
“The Landmark College site is the latest addition to the increasing number of temporary pop-up, drive-through and other facilities being established to help ensure as many Vermonters as possible can be tested. Health care providers will be continually informed of these sites as they become available,” the release stated.
State health officials emphasized that people cannot simply show up at a testing site or drive-through location. Everyone must still talk with their health care provider and be formally referred for testing.
“The steady increase in positive cases in Vermont, along with the growing number of people who are ill and who, tragically, have died from the virus, mean that while we will draw on our supplies more quickly, the benefit of 'more testing now' significantly outweighs the risk that we may have to slow these efforts again later,” Levine said. “Our overall strategy is to test, to counsel and isolate those who test positive, conduct contact tracing, and quarantine as clinically appropriate. … We are all counting on each other to do everything we can to meet this public health crisis head on.”
For up-to-date information and guidance for staying healthy and preventing the spread of illness go to healthvermont.gov/covid19.
