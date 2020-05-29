Vermont courthouses, which have been largely idle for the past few months, will resume hearings on Monday, although some details still need to be worked out, according to Judge Brian Grearson, Vermont’s chief superior judge.
Vermont courts have been hearing emergency matters throughout the pandemic as needed but most hearings have been postponed following the declaration of an emergency by the Vermont Judiciary in March.
But while that emergency order has been extended until Sept. 1, the judiciary, like the office of Gov. Phil Scott, has taken a measured approach to resuming normal operations, allowing some activities to resume but only under heightened safety conditions.
When courts resume some of their normal operations, visitors can expect that they will be required to wear masks and that they will be asked some basic questions about their health and possible exposure to COVID before being admitted.
Grearson said the courtroom staff have been instructed to maintain social distancing among the members of the public who are in the courthouse. On Friday, Gov. Phil Scott said the state will allow gatherings of up to 25 people but Grearson said that might not be possible at some sites because of the physical limitations of some of the state’s courtrooms.
“I think it’s going to look different in every courtroom because even if there’s a capacity for, let’s say, 25, not all of our courtrooms will allow for that,” he said.
Some court staff may stagger the number of people allowed in the courtroom.
For example, courtrooms may have had a day of the week set aside for defendants to be arraigned. A large number of people may have all been ordered to come to court at the same date and time where they would wait for their case to be called.
Grearson said he expects law-enforcement officers, prosecutors and court staff will be asked to find different blocks of time to handle matters such as arraignments or calendar calls, when prosecution and defense attorneys update a judge on a case, to prevent having too large a group in a confined space.
“That process that used to take maybe two hours could take — and I’m just speculating at this point — but it could take the better part of the day to process that same number of people,” he said.
Grearson said another difference in the reopened courthouse might be that attorneys, for the prosecution and the defense, may continue to appear remotely as they mostly have since March.
By email, Rory Thibault, state’s attorney for Washington County, said “attorneys in my office will be participating by remote means to the maximum extent possible.”
“I think we’ll need to see how things go before I give my staff the green light to return in person,” added Rose Kennedy, Rutland County state’s attorney, by text.
Grearson said the judiciary was encouraging the courts to have remote participation as much as possible.
However, judges and clerks are likely to be at the court in person although Grearson said in some cases, and if the judge has the right equipment, that judge may be able to hear a case remotely.
Tari Scott, chief of trial court operations, said she expects the offices where the criminal court and family court clerks work may remain closed to the public for a little longer. She said some of the service windows do not yet have plexiglass in place to protect the staff.
“There will continue to be the opportunity for people to pick up any kind of paperwork at the front door. We also have had, during this time, drop boxes so that they can drop their filings into the drop boxes,” she said.
People who want to make payments on fines can do so remotely, Scott added.
Grearson said members of the judiciary expected there would be a backlog of cases, a combination of hearings that were scheduled for the last two and a half months but got postponed and cases that were brought to the court or to prosecutors that weren’t filed.
“We expect an influx of filings in most of the divisions. … I expect the caseload will have a combination of cases that were in progress and had to be halted and new cases coming in,” he said.
Grearson said the judiciary had considered “additional judicial resources” to reduce the backlog. However, he said appropriate space could be a challenge.
Grearson added this is likely to be one of the issues addressed as the court résumés and judiciary officials have a better sense of how the new safety measures affect operations.
“The idea that we’re reopening? I think we’re reopening into a new environment and until we really get a sense of what that means, I think we’ll be modifying procedures as we go along,” he said.
Grearson said the court staff had been given direction by the Vermont Supreme Court to give priority to cases involving children and criminal cases involving defendants who are incarcerated.
Jury trials in criminal cases will not resume until September and in civil cases will not resume until 2021.
