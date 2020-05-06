BARRE — City councilors were told Tuesday night their furlough-fueled response to a revenue free fall caused by the COVID-19 crisis appears to be working and administrative conversations that could lead to significant budget reductions before the tax rate is set for the coming fiscal year are now underway.
Predicting the ongoing pandemic will create financial problems that will span “three budget years,” City Manager Steve Mackenzie told councilors the one that will end in less than two months seems to be under control and the one that will start July 1 is now under review.
Mackenzie said a voluntary furlough program that will remain in place through June 30 has gone a long way toward offsetting a projected $400,000 revenue shortfall that can be traced to the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Worst-case estimates now suggest the city could end the fiscal year with a $50,000 deficit, though Mackenzie said that number could be much closer to “zero” if fourth quarter property tax collections perform better than previously projected.
Either way, the deficit should be smaller than the one city officials feared before Vermont recorded its first case of COVID-19 two months ago.
That’s good news, according to Mackenzie, who warned residents should anticipate reduced levels of service as a result of the city temporarily shedding a significant percentage of its workforce.
“We’re trying to make sure we do the ‘necessities,’ but some of the ‘luxuries’ … will probably be sacrificed this year,” he said.
Mackenzie said his focus has now shifted back to the budget Granite City voters approved on Town Meeting Day and he has asked department heads to start a budget review and expense reduction process aimed at off-setting an additional revenue shortfall estimated at between $400,000 and $450,000.
“We, the staff, have to take a serious look and recommend to the council … continued expense reductions before the council sets the tax rate,” he said, noting that will occur a little later than usual this year.
Mackenzie described the prospect of cutting as much as $400,000 from the $13 million municipal spending plan as a “formidable challenge,” but one he believed was necessary.
“I’m not sure we can get there, but … but we need to make a good faith effort to try,” he said of the self-imposed $400,000 target.
Mackenzie said he hoped to finalized a recommendation for the council’s consideration by the end of the month – providing members ample time to consider the proposed reductions and decide whether to implement some, or all of them, before setting the tax rate.
The level of reduction Mackenzie is contemplating seemed to surprise at least one council member.
“You’re not talking about skimming the edges … you’re talking jobs,” Councilor Boutin said. “It’ not like we have a lot of fluff in our budget that I’m aware of.”
Mackenzie said Boutin’s latter observation was accurate, but that didn’t necessarily mean a workforce reduction would be required to hit the target he had in mind.
“We don’t have ‘fluff,’ it’s a matter of ‘what can we go without if we have to,’” he said.
Mackenzie said that conversation is just beginning and he hadn’t identified any “specific cuts” or ruled anything out.
“Nothing is off the table,” he said during Tuesday night’s virtual meeting.
Mackenzie reiterated that point during a telephone interview Wednesday and stressed the council would play a pivotal role in evaluating whatever recommendation is ultimately made.
“Not only does the council have to weigh in, the council has to make the final decisions,” he said. “My job is to make sure they are fully informed and have options to consider.”
Mackenzie acknowledged economic uncertainties surrounding what he described as a largely “intuitive” revenue forecast for the coming fiscal year.
“I’d be the happiest guy in the world if I were wrong, but that’s what my gut tells me right now,” he said.
Mackenzie told councilors the “lingering fiscal impacts” associated with COVID-19 would likely be a consideration during an upcoming round of budget deliberations – if only to determine how to deal with the deficit for the fiscal year that is coming to a close.
“We’re looking at COVID impacts for three budget years,” he said.
Mackenzie told councilors the city has finally crossed the $3,300 eligibility threshold for applying for federal reimbursement for COVID-related expenses. He said the city has spent roughly $7,700 on personal protective equipment and disinfectant and is in the process of applying for the 75 percent reimbursement.
In other business, councilors, acting in their capacity as the Board of Abatement, agreed to abate late penalties and interest that accrued on unpaid property tax and water and sewer bills between April 15 and May 1. Those penalties and fees were previously for the period between March 15 and April 15 in response to the COVID crisis.
Councilors opted not to issue a blanket waiver of late penalties and interest typically assessed to landlords who don’t pay the $50-per-unit rental housing registry. Councilor John Steinman said requests for such waivers could be considered on a “case-by-case” basis in the event of financial hardship.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.