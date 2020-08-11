BARRE — City councilors have converted their recent beheading of Barre Area Development Corp. into a high and tight haircut — restoring most, but not all, of the crippling cuts they narrowly approved for the local economic development agency just two weeks ago.
Thanks to a series of miscalculations that all broke in the city’s favor before the council set the municipal portion of the tax rate last week, members could have restored all $33,489 they lopped off the $51,744 previously budgeted for Barre Area Development when they met Tuesday night.
They didn’t. Despite the recommendation of City Manager Steve Mackenzie and the fact they would have had more than $4,000 to spare, councilors narrowly declined to fund Barre Area Development at the level reflected in the budget Granite City voters approved in March.
Councilor Michael Boutin tried, but his motion to follow Mackenzie’s advice and fully fund an organization that is on the verge of hiring a new executive director didn’t last long.
Though it enjoyed the support of Councilor John Steinman, Boutin’s motion was quickly amended by Councilor Teddy Waszazak.
Waszazak didn’t object to restoring some of the money for Barre Area Development. However, he suggested there were better ways to spend at least some of $37,536 Mackenzie indicated was available.
In what turned into an evolving amendment, Waszazak suggested the council restore $2,000 for roadside mowing, $2,229 in training funds for call firefighters and $3,000 in training for the police department. All were part of a package of last-minute budget adjustments proposed by Mackenzie.
Waszazak proposed the money — $7,229 — to restore those three line items should come out of the appropriation for Barre Area Development.
The amendment, which was seconded by Councilor Rich Morey and later approved by a 4-2 vote, essentially called for restoring $26,260 of the $33,489 previously cut from Barre Area Development. As a result, the organization’s appropriation from Barre will drop from $51,744 to $44,515.
Barre Area Development is jointly funded by taxpayers from Barre and Barre Town, with each community picking up half of what had been a $103,000 operation.
Sarah Field, president of the organization’s board of directors, tried without success to avoid any reduction in the city’s appropriation.
Field urged councilors to fully fund an organization that is in the process of interviewing two finalists for a vacant executive director’s position that accounts for most of its annual spending.
Field said the compensation package — $75,000 to $85,000, including benefits — Barre Area Development is offering would amount to a pay cut for either of the two candidates and continued municipal support was vital for the thrifty organization.
“We’re basically paying to keep a roof over our head, doors open and salary (for an executive director),” she said.
Field said if the council was intent on restoring money for training at the police and fire departments and roadside mowing, she said Mackenzie had identified roughly $4,000 to pay for those additions and Barre Area Development would absorb the remaining $3,000.
That offer was essentially rejected when Waszazak’s amendment passed. On a night when internet issues interrupted Councilor Ericka Reil’s participation, Mayor Lucas Herring cast the decisive fourth vote, joining a slim majority that included Waszazak, Morey and Councilor Jake Hemmerick. Boutin and Steinman both voted against the amendment.
The series of budget adjustments approved by the council include reducing the planned reliance on revenue generated by a life annuity that was part of Barre businessman Charlie Semprebon’s bequest to the city after his death in 2009.
In order to limit the tax impact of the city budget, Mackenzie recently proposed using more than $68,000 in revenue that is generated annually by the annuity to supplant money that would otherwise have to be raised through property taxes.
Mackenzie’s latest recommendation reduced that figure by about $4,000, though Boutin and others expressed a strong preference the Semprebon money be tapped only as a “last resort.” If there is a way to avoid using it at all, councilors agreed that would be optimal.
Meanwhile, in a move they hope will improve communication between the council and Barre Area Development, councilors agreed to appoint Hemmerick as a non-voting member to the organization’s board.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
