MONTPELIER — The Capital City has a pergola problem: where to put a decorative wooden structure some argue is a welcome haven for the homeless and others contend is situated in such a way as to make social distancing difficult on an awkward section of Montpelier’s shared-use path?
Sure pocket parks are portable, but city councilors have twice punted when it comes to whether to move the one that is located on one end of a footbridge that spans the Winooski River and links a shared-use path that runs from beyond Montpelier High School all the way to the base of Gallison Hill Road.
Why?
That depends on whom you ask.
Two schools of thought emerged this week when, for their second straight virtual meeting, councilors postponed action on a proposed solution to the pergola problem.
For Councilor Dan Richardson it boils down to a question of geography and current events — specifically COVID-19.
Richardson said he’s heard from constituents who complain the pergola-like structure that was dedicated to former Montpelier resident Jed Guertin more than two years ago, makes the tight 90-degree corner where the path and footbridge converge that much tighter.
“It’s not a good fit,” Richardson said, suggesting some residents are more sensitive to being funneled through a narrow, fenced in corridor at a time when public health experts are preaching the importance of social distancing.
Richardson said he shared that view, and so did Councilor Jay Ericson.
“I think the location of the structure is inappropriate given the bottleneck (it exacerbates) especially when we’re talking about social distancing right now,” he said.
Though both Richardson and Ericson said they supported moving the structure they acknowledged the need to address what others, including Councilor Jack McCullough, worried might be amplifying — if not motivating — some of the recent complaints.
“Nobody has actually said this but there’s sort of an undercurrent of ‘having this structure here attracts homeless people to this place, and we don’t like it for that reason,’” McCullough said, suggesting he was surprised the item was back on the agenda absent some new information for the council to consider.
“It’s probably premature,” he said.
Councilors Lauren Hierl and Conor Casey agreed. They said asking the city’s homelessness task force to weigh in and conducting additional outreach would be prudent before making a decision even as resident Steve Whitaker complained the proposed move was being driven by “systemic classism.”
Whitaker said the structure is regularly used by homeless residents who, he argued, the city has neglected.
“These folks need safe, somewhat private space,” he said. “They need incentive to clean up after themselves. The need access to a place to clean themselves up so they don’t feel like they’re just being crapped on by the city.”
Whitaker said moving the riverside structure, which is on the far end of the parking lot behind the State Street building that houses the state Department of Motor Vehicles, potentially added insult to injury.
“It really does feel disingenuous and punitive,” he said. “Yes, it’s a tight corner, but where else do we have that there’s a slight roof over people’s head?”
Resident Morgan Brown, a former member of the homelessness task force, agreed, suggesting COVID-related concerns were predated by complaints of the pocket park being used by homeless people who didn’t pick up after themselves.
“Don’t whitewash it because that’s what you’re doing and that’s not alright,” he said.
Richardson pushed back.
“I don’t think of this as a homelessness problem; this is just a structure that fits poorly into a tight area,” he said, noting that he is willing to entertain alternatives, but with winter coming believed it was time to relocate the pocket park.
Richardson said even if that move is only temporary — and he conceded it conceivably could be — a new location would respond to immediate concerns and give the council time to assess the stretch of path that runs between the footbridge and the transit center on Taylor Street.
Several viable alternate locations were evaluated, including next to the Drawing Board on Main Street, but the Parks Commission recommended moving the structure to the new “pump track” that is located at the end of Cummings Street. That location, councilors were told, would create a resting space for those who use the track and a place for parents to watch their children while they are riding their bikes.
A majority of the council agreed to wait. Though Richardson and Ericson voted against the motion, councilors asked the homelessness task force to consider the question when it meets on Nov. 18 and expressed interest in conducting additional outreach while they await a recommendation.
