MONTPELIER — A socially distant downtown might sound like an oxymoron, but city councilors say they are open to emergency ordinance changes that could facilitate folks safely congregating in their central business district this summer.
Closing Langdon Street to through-traffic and placing picnic tables in some parking spaces were among the ideas fleetingly discussed by councilors who agreed during their virtual meeting Wednesday night to ponder those and other possibilities before revisiting the issue in two weeks.
Councilors agreed relaxing some city ordinances might make sense on a temporary basis after they struggled to approve the transfer of a “parklet” they previously permitted on Langdon Street to State Street where it will be used as outside seating for J. Morgan’s restaurant.
The “parklet,” which takes up three parking spaces, was initially approved for Down Home Kitchen two years ago. That’s before the ordinance was amended to limit the size of the portable structures to two parking spaces and before Down Home Kitchen closed last December.
Councilors were told J. Morgan’s was offered the opportunity to purchase the “parklet” and was requesting permission to relocate it with the expectation that when restaurants are allowed to reopen their seating capacity will be limited.
With one year remaining on Down Home Kitchen’s three-year approval, councilors agreed they could comfortably approve the transfer, after discussing the possibility of treating the request as a new application and granting J. Morgan’s a fresh three-year approval.
City Manager Bill Fraser said that was potentially problematic, and not just because the request hadn’t been warned as a new application, but because the three-space “parklet” isn’t allowed under an ordinance that was amended in response to complaints about the loss of parking. It was also noted the window for new applications is between November and February.
Councilors agreed swapping three spaces on Langdon Street for three spaces on State Street under an existing permit was a prudent solution even as members wondered whether easing some restrictions this summer might make sense.
Councilors were told there is a pending request from the operator of a “food truck” who would like to set to sell smoothies downtown because the summer festival circuit doesn’t appear to be a promising option this year.
Technically, Fraser said local ordinances preclude vending from parking spaces creating some question about whether the food truck request could be permitted. That observation coupled with just finished conversation about involving the “parklet” to stress the importance of “flexibility” as businesses slowly reopen.
“This entire summer is going to be so challenging for our restaurants, for our business and for people who want to come enjoy our downtown,” Councilor Lauren Hierl said, suggesting outdoor options that wouldn’t typically be considered in Montpelier’s bustling downtown might be worth allowing on a temporary basis.
Councilors Conor Casey and Dona Bate agreed.
Casey said easing restrictions to allow additional “parklets” might make sense. The current ordinance allows a maximum of six spaces be used for that purpose and five of the six are already spoken for and the deadline for applying for them this year has passed.
Bate took it a step further, suggesting the possibility of limiting or restricting traffic on Langdon Street — temporarily creating the Capital City equivalent of Burlington’s Church Street and wondering if strategically placing picnic tables in parking spaces would be useful.
“We need to look for ways we can be together, but still have the distance that we need,” she said.
Fraser suggested councilors could consider an “emergency ordinance” for this year — altering existing rules to facilitate needs in a downtown where traffic is bound to be down and strategically repurposing some parking spaces could provide valuable outdoor seating capacity for restaurants.
Fraser wasn’t sold on street-side picnic tables without some protective barrier.
“There’s bending the rule and then there’s public safety,” he said, noting “parklets” are designed to protect those who use them from impact associated with a low-speed collision.
Rather than delve into the details on a night when they wouldn’t be making any decisions, Councilor Jack McCullough suggested the council take time to think about emergency changes.
“It’s a bigger discussion,” he said.
Mayor Anne Watson echoed that assessment, suggesting the council come prepared to talk about possible changes in two weeks and she would invite representatives of Montpelier Alive and the Montpelier Development Corporation to join the discussion.
