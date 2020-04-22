BARRE – Due to pandemic-driven delays those who own property in the Granite City won’t be getting their tax bills in mid-July and won’t be required to pay their first quarterly installments by Aug. 15 as required by the city’s charter.
During Tuesday night’s virtual meeting city councilors approved what amounts to a 30-day delay in the multi-step process that must play out before the next batch of tax bills can be printed and sent to the post office.
Acting on the recommendation of City Clerk Carol Dawes, councilors agreed to move the due date for the first quarterly installment to Sept. 15 – a month later than specified in the charter.
Dawes said that isn’t an issue, but will require tax bills to be sent out by Aug. 14 – the day before the first installment is normally due and 30 days before the new due date she suggested they set.
Assessor Joe Levesque undercut part of Dawes’ justification by telling councilors he was reasonably confident he could complete the work needed to lodge the updated Grand List in late-June so that they could set the municipal portion of the tax rate in early July as is customary.
“I don’t feel I need more time,” said Levesque, who plays pivotal role in the rate-setting process.
Levesque’s assertion aside, Dawes told councilors there is no need for him to rush because she isn’t interested in sending out a significantly larger batch of corrected tax bills this year.
In a typical year Dawes sends out about 100 of those corrected bills, due to a state-approved extension to the tax filing deadline she isn’t expecting a reasonably complete accounting of homestead rebate information from the state until possibly Aug. 1. That’s a month later than usual and prompted the legislature and the state Tax Department to give communities more time to hold grievance hearings and lodge a final version of the Grand List.
In Barre, Levesque typically takes care of that business in June, though Dawes said there’s no reason to rush this year because the state has extended the deadline for lodging the Grand List to April 15.
Dawes doesn’t believe the city needs all of that time, but she does think it’s worth waiting a month in order to avoid confusion, as well as the cost of printing and postage, that would accompany a mass-mailing of corrected tax bills.
It could be a case of hurry up and wait, because nothing prevents Levesque from lodging the Grand List after hearing grievances in June and the state still plans to deliver education tax rates to communities by July 1. Theoretically the council could even set the municipal portion of the tax rate at its typical time and Dawes could wait for the taxpayer specific rebate information to come in before calculating individual property tax bills.
Dawes said settling on a due date for the first installment was the council had to make because it dictated the outside parameters for the rest of the process. Tax bills must be mailed at least 30 days before the first installment is due and the rate must be set before that can happen.
The schedule recommended by Dawes envisions the council setting the tax rate on Aug. 7 – giving her office a full week to prepare and mail the bills. Setting the rate earlier wouldn’t be a problem, but setting it later would now that the first installment will be due on Sept. 15.
That represents a one-month reprieve for taxpayers, but because the rest of the due dates remain the same it shrinks the window between the first and second installments from three months to two. The second installment will be due on Nov. 15, in keeping with a schedule that requires quarterly payments be made on Feb. 15 and May 15 each year.
Though Dawes said revised schedule approved by councilors Tuesday night would likely save postage and printing costs, it could also create a cash-flow problem that will require it to borrow money and incur interest to finance the operation of the city during the first quarter of the fiscal year that starts July 1.
