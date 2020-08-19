BARRE — Property owners still stinging from just-delivered tax bills will get a brief reprieve based on the City Council’s decision to temporarily postpone previously approved increases in water and sewer rates.
Acting on the recommendation of Public Works Director Bill Ahearn, councilors agreed, during their virtual meeting Tuesday, to a three-month delay in the implementation of a second round of utility rate increases that were part of a multi-year plan approved last year.
The timing matters because, due to a pandemic-related delay, property tax bills were mailed out last Wednesday and the first installment will be due Sept. 15 – barely two weeks before the Sept. 30 due date for water and sewer bills that are set to be mailed Sept. 1.
The latter bills won’t reflect the latest annual adjustments in water and sewer rates that were part of a five-year plan largely designed to incrementally erase a significant operating shortfall in the sewer fund.
Based on the plan pitched by Ahearn, those increases – including another 20 percent spike in the sewer “usage rate” – will be reflected in quarterly bills that will be mailed Dec. 1 and due Dec. 31.
Part of the justification for the delay involves COVID-19 and the fact that bills that were mailed out June 1 were based on estimates of water usage not actual meter readings due to the pandemic. The meters have all since been read and in some cases water and sewer usage that should have been reflected in the June bills will show up in the September bill instead.
Ahearn argued it would be unfair to penalize property owners by increasing the rates while the city is ironing out a wrinkle no one could have foreseen. Approving the proposed rate increases, but deferring its implementation for three months would address that potential inequity, while serving notice to water and sewer customers that the price will be going up in a way that might prompt some to modify their behavior.
Ahearn said he favored the “prospective” approach, while conceding a five-year plan councilors approved last year contemplated annual increases in water and sewer rates. The first round of increases went into effect last September and included a 4 percent increase in the city’s two-tiered water rate, a 4 percent increase in the sewer “base rate” and a 20 percent increase in the sewer “usage rate.”
The latter increase was significant. The rate jumped from $2.70- to $3.24-per-100 cubic feet of water used last September and was slated to increase another 20 percent – to $3.89-per-100 cubic feet of water used for the purposes of calculating the bills this September. Instead, the new rates will be used to calculate the December bills based on meter readings that are taken after Sept. 1.
Councilors, who heard from some disgruntled taxpayers during their virtual meeting Tuesday and were told others are scrambling to belatedly file homestead declarations after receiving jaw-dropping bills that were mailed last Wednesday, agreed to the proposed delay.
The series of identical annual increases were approved by the council last year in an attempt to address a significant operating shortfall – nearly $265,000 at the time – in the sewer fund.
Though revenues generated by the water fund were covering its costs, the sewer fund wasn’t and still isn’t – a problem that was exacerbated by recent bonded indebtedness and the need to repay the state more than $900,000 associated with the reconstruction of North Main Street several years ago.
The incremental increases were viewed as a way to address what was a growing operating shortfall in the sewer fund without a back-breaking one-time increase.
Judging from Tuesday night’s council meeting now isn’t the time to send out another batch of bills reflecting significant increases.
One just went out. City Clerk Carol Dawes said she is working with taxpayers who didn’t file their homestead declarations earlier this year and, as a result received bills that don’t reflect the income-based state subsidy to which they are entitled.
Dawes said that is a correctable problem. The same may not be true of complaints raised by some property owners who objected to the tax bills they received, based on altered assessments most of them didn’t grieve.
That didn’t stop Samantha Hiscock, Rachel Cleveland and Judie Copping from questioning what they argued were unjustified increases in their property values with Hiscock and Cleveland openly wondering whether Assessor Joe Levesque disproportionately increased the values of properties owned by single women.
Cleveland said the $3,000 in electrical work didn’t justify the $22,000 increase in her assessment, and suggested other “single female property owners” received similarly out-of-step increases.
Judie Copping said hers is now the only name on her deed and despite the fact she hasn’t made any improvements to her property, her assessment was adjusted.
“Apparently, my house grew a quarter of a story,” she said, noting her 1.5-story home is now listed as 1.75 stories accounting for the increase.
None of those three women filed a grievance by the July 29 deadline, and, in Cleveland’s words, could be “out of luck.”
Grievance hearings have concluded and appeals of those decisions will begin to be heard by the Board of Civil Authority next week.
Sheila Gariboldi did grieve her new assessment, but it was denied by Levesque – a decision she plans to appeal.
Gariboldi said her assessment has increased roughly $55,000 since 2014. About $30,000 of the increase was associated with a five-year-old renovation, but she said she was at a loss to explain the additional $25,000 increase she received this year.
The women complained of calls that weren’t returned and urged the council to take a closer look at the justification for the assessments that were changed this year and explore whether some are excessive.
In other business, councilors approved a change order that will add an estimated $168,000 on to the cost of a $1.2 million pool upgrade that is well underway. The extra work will address significant deterioration that was discovered by the contractor hired to complete the pool upgrade earlier this year.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
