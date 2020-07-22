BARRE — The financial forecast for the fiscal year that ended last month continues to improve, even as city councilors debate last-minute adjustments to the voter-approved budget for the one that started July 1.
With one eye on the calendar and the other on the projected tax increase needed to finance the $13 million spending plan voters approved in March, councilors resumed an exercise they must conclude before belatedly setting the tax rate during a special meeting on Aug. 5.
So far, City Manager Steve Mackenzie has done most of the work.
Mackenzie refined the municipal spending plan to reflect the now-estimated loss of $480,000 in previously projected revenue — most of it attributable in some way to the COVID-19 crisis.
That required identifying off-setting cuts — a still-evolving list councilors were told got a little shorter thanks to a modest boost in the projected Grand List.
Mackenzie told councilors he is no longer recommending they trim nearly $42,000 from the budget based on a preliminary plan to reduce the number of street lights by 30 percent. That radical change, he said, should be accompanied by a robust public process that there isn’t time to complete before the tax rate needs to be set.
Mackenzie also advised the council ignore an earlier suggestion the city discontinue plowing snow between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. for a projected savings of roughly $16,500 and said, after further review, the anticipated loss of revenues generated by the Barre Civic Center complex would swell from roughly $126,000 — a 50% reduction — to nearly $140,000.
However, Mackenzie proposed deferring the hiring of two new partially grant-funded police officers until October for a net savings of nearly $17,000 and offered to eliminate a planned $22,500 capital transfer to fund future upgrades to the dispatch center as alternatives the council could consider.
Based on the revised Grand List, making those adjustments would add just over 10 cents to the municipal portion of the tax rate — an increase of 5.4 percent. That doesn’t include a 12-cent increase in the homestead education rate that was recently fixed by the state and it is somewhat higher than the 9.45-cent municipal rate increase that was forecasted before town meeting.
Mayor Lucas Herring said the council should strive to hit that previously set target as part of a process that will resume next week and must conclude before the tax rate is set on Aug. 5.
The council didn’t make much headway Tuesday night, though some — Herring included — expressed support for restoring some — if not all — of the money previously budgeted for the Aldrich Public Library.
Though Mackenzie has consistently supported annual increases requested by Aldrich trustees and did again this year, he opted to level fund the library’s appropriation at $221,550 as part of the budget-cutting exercise.
The proposed reduction — nearly $8,500 — provoked renewed push-back from Councilor Teddy Waszazak, who noted that while the library remains closed to the public due to COVID-19, it is still providing important services that cost money.
So, Mackenzie said, does the city.
“It’s difficult for me as manager … to be funding other outside agencies at the expense of city operations,” Mackenzie said.
Waszazak said the council could consider reducing appropriations for two other organizations — the Barre Partnership and Barre Area Development Corp. — and reallocate that money to the library.
No decision was made in that regard and while some councilors said they would be willing to entertain a cut to Barre Area Development Corp., they were reluctant to reduce the already level-funded line item for the partnership.
Councilor Jake Hemmerick noted the council received Mackenzie’s revised proposal earlier in the day and suggested it deserved “a coordinated and comprehensive look” before any decisions were made.
“I think we need to sit down and digest this,” he said expressing concern over what seems to be a persistent problem with overtime at the police department.
The observation prompted Mackenzie to note the budget approved by voters presumed the reduction of roughly $46,000 in overtime expenses due to the planned addition of two additional police officers.
The council voted, 4-3, last week to accept the three-year federal grant that will help pay for those officers, and the division of over the decision resurfaced at times during Tuesday night’s discussion.
Despite one resident’s endorsement of the extra manpower and Police Chief Tim Bombardier’s insistence the officers will be an overdue addition to what he described as a chronically under-staffed department, some councilors weren’t convinced the positions were needed and even some who supported the grant said they were concerned about the overtime issue.
Herring twice had to cut off Bombardier who offered a rambling defense of the work his officers perform while agreeing an in-depth discussion of the contractual obligations that make managing overtime challenging.
At one point, Councilor Michael Boutin suggested representatives of the police union, who are currently working under the terms of a contract that expired June 30, be invited into an executive session for a “heart to heart” and Bombardier said councilors should hear from representatives of social service agencies, who regularly receive assistance from police.
The conversation didn’t get the council any closer to hitting its target and Mackenzie said he would prepare a refined proposal for its consideration next week.
The proposal Mackenzie presented Tuesday night doesn’t include funding for any pandemic-related expenses the city will likely incur when City Hall and other municipal facilities reopen to the public.
Meanwhile, councilors were told the six-figure deficit that was projected in January is now looking a lot more like a six-figure surplus — though both were “snapshots” taken during a fiscal year that was disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis.
At least with respect to the just-concluded fiscal year, Finance Director Dawn Monahan said the city’s financial standing was improved by a little bit of luck and its swift response to the COVID-19 crisis.
According to Monahan, initial projections the pandemic would create a $450,000 revenue shortfall appear to have been overstated. As of July 15 — more than two weeks after the fiscal year ended — revenues were running about $327,000 under budget.
Monahan said there wasn’t a pronounced dip in property taxes officials had feared, payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT) were better than anticipated, and cemetery and ambulance income exceeded expectations even though the latter didn’t come close to hitting the $550,000 figure that was budgeted more than a year ago.
Mid-year budget adjustments made in response to the pandemic had the desired effect. Though city will continue to receive invoices through the end of August, as of July 15, expenses were under budget by $454,000.
That was largely due to voluntary furloughs — many of which will remain in effect through the end of the month when all city workers will be recalled.
Based on invoices received through July 15, Monahan was projecting a fund balance of more than $110,000 — a figure that assumed the city paid off the $37,000 deficit it carried into the soon-to-be-audited fiscal year.
Monahan said those numbers have already changed and one large invoice — roughly $24,000 — was received earlier in the day, but the city was still comfortably in the black pending an October visit from its accountant.
Mackenzie said he would wait for the audit, while acknowledging the previously forecast deficit appears increasingly unlikely.
“At this point in time we’re on the right side of the bottom line and that’s encouraging,” he said.
