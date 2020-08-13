MONTPELIER — In a series of pandemic-related decisions Wednesday night, city councilors green-lighted a requested road closure, agreed to pivot away from free parking and signaled an interest in shifting back to in-person meetings.
On a night when they received an update on the city’s stormwater planning process and were briefed on a package of zoning amendments that will be the subject of a public hearing later this month, some councilors and the city’s just-married mayor said they were tiring of meeting virtually.
Councilor Conor Casey raised the issue as Tuesday’s remote meeting was coming to a close.
“I’m pretty close to being ready to meet in person if we could,” Casey said, moments after congratulating Mayor Anne Watson on her July-ending Zoom wedding that he watched on Facebook Live.
With the city’s furloughed workers now all recalled and local schools set to reopen for in-person instruction next month, Casey said he’d like to figure out a way to safely return to meeting in council chambers at City Hall.
“I understand ‘leading by example,’ but I think so much goes into … these meetings where it really does help to look across at the other people and have a conversation (rather) than looking at a bunch of squares on the (computer) screen,” he said.
Councilor Jay Ericson agreed and Watson – remote wedding aside – said the topic was on her “radar screen.”
Watson said it might be time to start “measuring the chairs” in council chambers to see if they are far enough apart to meet social distancing guidelines and was undaunted when she was quickly told they are not. She said reconfiguring the room was an option with an eye toward returning to in-person meeting in two weeks.
City Manager Bill Fraser said that was too soon, but indicated he could prepare a proposal for the council to consider at its virtual meeting on Aug. 26.
Watson encouraged Fraser to do that and explore a “hybrid” option that would preserve community members ability to participate in meetings remotely.
“There may still be people who don’t feel comfortable coming out in public,” she said, suggesting the virtual meetings have allowed for significant community interaction that she would like to accommodate even after the council resumes meeting face to face.
Most councilors indicated they are ready to return to in-person meetings, though Dona Bate and Jack McCullough said they didn’t relish the prospect of wearing a cloth face covering for meetings that often last more than three hours.
“If we end up having to wear a mask, I’m not in favor of it,” said Bate, who is generally supportive of face coverings.
“I find the mask very limiting in breathing and communicating with people,” she said.
McCullough said he was eager to return to meeting in person, but shared Bate’s misgivings about masks given the duration of the council’s twice-a-month sessions.
“The payoff might not be worth it,” he said.
The council agreed to wait for Fraser to present a proposal before discussing the matter further.
With schools scheduled to open for in-person instruction on Sept. 8, councilors approved are request they close Park Avenue as part of a plan to safely segregate and screen students at Union Elementary School every morning.
As they did to accommodate a playground upgrade in 2018, school officials sought permission to close the road that runs in front of the pre-K-4 school from the intersection of Loomis Street to just beyond the school’s driveway on Park Avenue.
Though councilors expressed some concern about the condition of nearby Hubbard Street and the fact that increased parking pressure there could make two-way traffic difficult, they approved the request.
It’s one councilors were told will involve using portable fencing, like the city installed to create an outdoor dining area on Langdon Street, for the duration of the school year.
In addition to being used as an overflow play area, the closed section of road will allow the school’s staff to conduct daily health checks of its 450 students before they are allowed to enter the building each morning.
Meanwhile, councilors who suspended the use of parking meters in its mostly shuttered downtown back in March agreed to resume on-street enforcement starting Monday.
Parking lots will remain free – likely until next month – but with the downtown reopening and furloughed meter personnel back on the job councilors agreed it was time to start charging for parking again.
The change will generate revenue and encourage those with long-term parking needs not to use spaces in front of downtown businesses.
Officials in Barre resumed parking enforcement last week and Fraser said Montpelier is the last Vermont community with parking meters to redeploy them.
