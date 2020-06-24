BARRE — Bracing for the lingering effects of COVID-19, city councilors who got just what they asked for in March are now debating how much of that money they can safely spend during the fiscal year that starts next week.
That exercise started Tuesday night and must conclude before the council sets the tax rate for the soon-to-start fiscal year in the next few weeks.
Meeting in person for only the second time since mid-March, a shorthanded council received a brutal budget forecast that anticipates the city will continue to bleed revenue — much of it due to the ongoing pandemic — long after the end of a fiscal year that required emergency budget adjustments to avoid a massive deficit. Those adjustments included voluntary furloughs that sidelined a significant number of municipal employees. Some, if not most of those employees are expected to remain on furlough through the end of July as part of an evolving plan to address a projected loss of $480,000 in revenue during the coming fiscal year.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie delivered what he characterized as a good news-bad news estimate to city councilors during the sobering start to an unexpected round of budget deliberations.
The good news, according to Mackenzie: It could be worse. The bad news? It probably is.
For the most part revised revenue estimates amount to best-guesses built on assumptions and, until the make a COVID crystal ball, Mackenzie said they will have to do.
The largely shuttered Barre Civic Center, where councilors met Tuesday night is anticipating a 50 percent reduction in revenue — roughly $126,000 — as cancellations begin to mount amid uncertainty about whether vendors and patrons will attend events scheduled there.
The latest forecast anticipates a $125,000 reduction in ambulance revenue, though, Mackenzie said, that has more to do with a recent trend than it does with COVID-19. The same is true of a projected $33,000 reduction in revenue for cemetery burials councilors were told has tracked the increased popularity of cremations.
Assuming the council continues to offer free parking in a downtown just rebounding from COVID-related business closures more revenue will be lost. Councilors were told extending free parking through Nov. 1 would generate roughly $40,000 less meter money and $25,000 less parking ticket revenue.
The list of projected revenue reductions totals roughly $480,000 and, working with his department heads, Mackenzie proposed offsetting expense reductions, while flagging other areas that could be considered to serve as a springboard for the council’s conversation.
Some of the suggested cuts are less controversial than others and simply reflect the fact that Mackenzie knows more now than he did when he was preparing the $13 million budget late last year.
Based on favorable prices that have since been locked in, Mackenzie said the city can expect to spend $50,000 less on fuel oil, $30,000 less on propane and nearly $54,000 less on vehicle fuel than previously anticipated.
Though the projected savings has started to dwindle as some workers have been recalled, Mackenzie still expects furloughs will save the city more than $38,000 during July.
Other proposed cuts are more speculative and, councilors noted, potentially controversial.
A proposal to reduce the number of active streetlights in residential neighborhoods falls in that category.
Public Works Director Bill Ahearn said the estimated savings – roughly $42,000 – was “worth talking about” given the expense associated with streetlights that are, in many cases ineffective.
Councilor Jake Hemmerick was among those who openly worried about a change that might draw objections from residents.
“I think it could be a real touch point for people,” he said.
Ahearn also proposed eliminating plowing, with very limited exceptions between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. in an effort to save an estimated $16,500 in overtime.
Fire Chief Doug Brent worried that practice could slow emergency response if street conditions are allowed to deteriorate overnight.
Another are of possible savings will require a conversation with municipal labor unions involving a mid-year shift in health insurance carriers. Councilors were told switching from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont to MVP Health Care in January would save the city an estimated $42,500 during the coming fiscal years.
Councilors didn’t rule out any of those ideas, but said some – streetlights and plowing – would require additional discussion. The four members present said they weren’t interested in level funding the Aldrich Public Library – a suggested cut of $8,450 – and tentatively agreed to forego their annual stipends in a move Mayor Lucas Herring noted could keep the library whole.
Mackenzie said whether to pay the library the $230,000 reflected in the budget approved by voters, or level fund it at $221,550, was ultimately the council’s call, but given the current circumstances and a recent string of increases he believed the proposed reduction was warranted.
“It’s extremely difficult in my mind to protect other agencies we’re supporting when we’re talking about cutting ourselves,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mackenzie flagged some areas the council where cuts could be considered. Included on that list are plans to hire two additional police officers whose positions would be partially funded by a recently awarded federal grant. The grant, coupled with projected overtime savings would allow the city to economically expand its police department at an estimated cost of about $50,000 to start. That presumes the department achieves roughly $53,000 in overtime savings.
That prospect was greeted with some skepticism by councilors who have watched overtime expenses climb at a police department that has had two extra officers at its disposal since schools closed in mid-March.
Those school resource officers aren’t assigned to work the third shift, which is where a long-term illness has led to significant overtime expenses in order to meet minimum manning requirements of two officers on duty during the early morning hours.
The two new police officers and the plans to share a mental health clinician with the Montpelier Police Department remain on the table for discussion. Police departments in Barre and Montpelier would split half the cost of the latter position with the state picking up the remaining 50 percent.
Among the other areas where the council could consider cutting is a planned $22,500 transfer to the capital fund to finance the future acquisition of a new console for the dispatch center.
Mackenzie characterized that cut as one of several “pay me now or pay me later” decisions confronting the council, which was down three members Tuesday night and plans to resume its deliberations on July 14.
Assuming councilors can agree on some combination of cuts that offset the projected loss in revenue, estimates suggest the municipal portion of the tax rate would increase nearly 11 cents, or roughly 5.8 percent. Part of that increase – just over 1.3 cents – is due to revised estimates involving the Grand List. Heading into the March elections councilors were told the Grand List – a figure equal to 1 percent of the value of all property in town – would increase $10 million. It now appears a more modest $6.65 million increase is expected, requiring a somewhat higher tax rate.
The 11-cent increase does not include the separate and somewhat larger rate hike tied to the voter-approved school budget. The state is expected to release education tax rates next week, but if earlier projections were accurate the rate in Barre will climb as much as 14 cents.
A combined 25-cent rate increase would add $500 to the tax bill for a $200,000 home.
