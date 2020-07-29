BARRE — City councilors delivered a Granite City gut punch to its economic development agency Tuesday night, narrowly agreeing to radically reduce the city’s annual appropriation to Barre Area Development Corp. as part of a broader plan that should keep the municipal tax rate increase below 10 cents.
That was the goal heading into the council’s latest virtual session, and when it ended, nearly 3½-hours later, it appeared to be mission accomplished.
Though City Clerk Carol Dawes is still waiting for the Grand List to calculate the municipal portion of the tax rate, cuts approved by councilors Tuesday night, coupled with their decision to use revenue generated by a life annuity that was part of Barre businessman Charlie Semprebon’s multi-million-dollar bequest to the city following his death in 2009, should do the trick. The annuity has routinely generated between $50,000 and $60,000 in revenue.
The length of Tuesday’s meeting wasn’t because councilors spent an inordinate amount of time making adjustments to the $13 million budget that was approved by voters in March and has been the subject of a running discussion in recent weeks. They didn’t.
Councilors briefly discussed how to offset revenue reductions forecast as consequence of the COVID-19 crisis as the marathon meeting was coming to a close.
On a night that was dominated by an overview of police department overtime and updates from three organizations all targeted for modest reductions under a previous budget adjustment plan presented by City Manager Steve Mackenzie, councilors agreed to keep two of those organizations - the Barre Partnership and Aldrich Public Library - whole.
Barre Area Development was significantly less fortunate.
On the strength of a 4-2 vote councilors overrode Mackenzie’s repeated recommendation they consider a less “draconian” reduction to the economic development agency that has been jointly funded by taxpayers in Barre and Barre Town for nearly 60 years.
Instead, councilors slashed nearly $33,500 from the annual appropriation to Barre Area Development, which last year received roughly $52,000 in taxpayer funded support from the city.
Proposed by Councilor Rich Morey the cut allowed councilors to restore the $2,000 Mackenzie suggested be trimmed from the city’s $65,000 appropriation to the Barre Partnership and all of the money - about $8,500 - he initially proposed be cut by level-funding the library’s annual appropriation at $221,550. Based on feedback from the council, Mackenzie sought to restore some of the funding for the library - $4,000 - by cutting $2,000 from Barre Area Development and the partnership.
That compromise didn’t last long Tuesday night as Morey, who serves as president of the partnership’s board, said he didn’t believe the downtown organization, or the local library, should see their appropriations reduced. The same, he said, wasn’t the case with respect to Barre Area Development.
Barely five months after securing voter approval of an additional $40,000 to underwrite its “Barre Rock Solid” marketing initiative, Barre Area Development, which subsequently obtained matching money from Barre Town voters, was subjected to a harsh critique about its plans for money its members reminded councilors it hasn’t yet received.
Still, Morey and others on the council said they were underwhelmed by a proposal to invest perhaps $20,000 in creating a rolling billboard by “wrapping” one of the trailers owned by Bellavance Trucking with graphics designed to drive people who see the tractor-trailer as it travels throughout the northeast to the Barre Rock Solid website.
Some councilors questioned whether that was a wise use of resources and expressed concern that an organization currently between full-time executive directors, hadn’t more nimbly sought to market Barre at a time when Vermont’s favorable experience with the COVID pandemic has made real estate a hot commodity.
Councilor Jake Hemmerick said he was troubled by what has been a protracted search for a new executive director and concerned by Barre Area Development’s performance in recent months.
“Economic development organizations during an economic downturn should really be turning up the heat and I feel like I haven’t seen a clear strategy from BADC for this marketing program,” he said.
Mackenzie argued he wouldn’t recommend approving a crippling cut to a long-supported organization that has been a shared resource for Barre and Barre Town.
“Now is the time … for an economic development organization to be leading the charge,” he said. “If you want to take $8(,000) to $9,000 to send a message that’s one thing, but to gut the organization with a $35,000 hit when you’re asking that organization to do more doesn’t make sense to me. That’s it, I’ll shut up.”
Mackenzie did, and a slim majority of the seven-member council quickly agreed they like what the library and the partnership are doing and believed some of the money previously earmarked for Barre Area Development should be used to restore nominal cuts proposed for those organizations. The rest, they said, should be used to ease what Councilor Teddy Waszazak described as “an incredibly high tax burden at an incredibly difficult time for families.”
Morey, Hemmerick and Waszazak were joined by Councilor Reil in favor of a motion that Mayor Lucas Herring declared received the requisite four votes.
Herring’s wasn’t one of them. He joined Councilor Michael Boutin in voting against the motion. Councilor John Steinman was absent.
The cut comes at an awkward time for an organization that had hoped to ramp up an initiative aimed at attracting new residents, businesses and visitors to Barre. Councilors, who were told the organization is preparing to interview its second pool of applicants for the executive director’s job Joel Scwhartz has continued to fill on a part-time basis since he partially retired earlier this year, said staff savings could be used to offset the reduction in city support.
Meanwhile, for the second straight year councilors approved a “one-time” use in money generated by the Semprebon annuity to limit the tax rate increase required to finance the municipal budget. Last year, the council used $100,000 of those funds and while Morey initially said he would prefer not to tap that funding source absent an emergency, Waszazak said the city is experiencing one.
“Welcome to COVID-19,” he said. “I think we’re in those dire circumstances, and I think if there is any time the taxpayers of Barre … could use a break it would be now.”
Waszazak's motion the city use all of the revenue generated by the annuity this year to reduce the tax rate, it won’t move the needle for months. The rate hike is still projected to be more than 9 cents, or about 5%.
Those are the numbers voters were presented with prior to approving the budget in March and councilors agreed matching them was the goal of their budget adjustment exercise.
The Grand List is expected to be finalized in time for the council to belatedly set the tax rate next week. Tax bills, which have been delayed as result of COVID-19 will be printed and mailed by Aug. 15 and the first installment will be due on Sept. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.