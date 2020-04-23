MONTPELIER – City councilors called a pair of pandemic-inspired timeouts Wednesday night – benching an assortment of the city committees through the end of the fiscal year and shelving plans to ask voters to approve a multi-million dollar upgrade to the Recreation Center in November.
During a virtual meeting that saw councilors agree to follow Mayor Anne Watson’s lead and forego what’s left of their annual stipends, they extended a recently imposed moratorium on committee meetings and pumped the brakes on a bond proposal for the Recreation Center.
Both decisions were made based on administrative recommendations that stem from the COVID-19 crisis that has shuttered City Hall and resulted in nearly 25 percent of the city’s workforce being placed on voluntary furlough through June 30.
Assistant City Manager Cameron Niedermayer told councilors many of those furloughed workers provide staff support for committees that have been idle since earlier this month and, in her view, should remain that way through the end of the fiscal year.
With the notable exception of the Development Review Board, Niedermayer said there was no pressing need for the committees to meet, no good way for the city to facilitate those meetings and no real push-back from the panels that she polled.
Watson described the decision as “kind of a bummer,” but reluctantly conceded it probably made sense.
“I have mixed feelings about it, but it’s probably the right call,” she said.
Councilor Dona Bate said the decision could always be revisited as events unfold, but, based on the information presented Wednesday night, it was prudent to sideline committees until July 1.
The wait will be considerably longer for proponents of a $5.2 million plan to upgrade the 88-year-old brick building on Barre Street that serves as the city’s Recreation Center.
Councilors adopted a maybe-next-year approach with respect to a project that they briefly flirted with putting on the ballot for last month’s Town Meeting Day elections. That plan was scrapped back in January in favor of one that envisioned refining the proposal, soliciting additional public input and warning a bond vote in conjunction with the November elections.
Niedermayer said that timeline presumed an architect would already have been selected, and work on preparing construction-ready documents and an abatement study would now be underway. Due to concern Gov. Phil Scott’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order might have limited the field of prospective bidders, she said the city didn’t solicit competitive proposals as planned last month.
Niedermayer recommended the council push the bond vote from November until the city’s Town Meeting Day elections next March.
She said the suggested delay would give architects “time to respond” and the community “an opportunity to rebound” in the wake of the current crisis.
“I cannot imagine asking for that bond in November,” she said.
Niedermayer got nothing but virtual head nods from council members like Jack McCullough.
“November doesn’t make sense,” McCullough said, expressing a sentiment that was echoed by Councilors Dan Richardson and Dona Bate.
McCullough said he wasn’t certain next March would be a better and proposed the council agree next year’s Town Meeting Day elections would be the earliest voters might be asked to invest in the Recreation Center.
That motion was unanimously approved by councilors who – inspired by Watson – agreed to forfeit what is left of their annual stipends as a token gesture.
“It’s the right thing to do when we have our city employees sacrificing that we share in that sacrifice,” he said.
The combined savings associated with the decision is roughly $3,250.
Meanwhile, voluntary furloughs are expected to save the city roughly $170,000 between now and the end of the fiscal year. That still leaves a projected deficit of about $113,000 due to revenue losses tied to the coronavirus. City Manager Bill Fraser told councilors he may have trimmed another $60,000 off that projected shortfall and would provide them a financial update at their next meeting.
