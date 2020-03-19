MONTPELIER – Organizers for the Vermont Corporate Cup Challenge and State Agency Race announced Thursday evening on their Facebook site that the high-profile race has been postponed until fall.
“Good evening! Our race planning committee met this evening and due to the current COVID-19 situation, we have made the informed decision to postpone our race on May 7th. At this time, we do not have an updated race date however we are hoping to reschedule for the fall. We apologize for any inconvenience and we look forward to seeing you in the fall,” the post reads.
The annual race, held each May, draws thousands of runners and walkers from across the region.
