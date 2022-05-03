MONTPELIER — The state's top health official says he expects the coronavirus to continue spreading in Vermont, so residents need to keep assessing their own risk when considering precautions to take.
The state also received an increased shipment of an antiviral drug to help residents from developing a severe bout of coronavirus.
According to data released by the state Tuesday, coronavirus cases in Vermont continue to increase. The state saw its seven-day average for cases increase 5% more than the past week from 285 cases per day to an average of 326 cases per day. Vermont reported 318 more cases this past week than the week prior.
Hospitalizations from the virus continue to increase, as well. There were 62 people hospitalized with the virus Tuesday, 10 of them in the intensive-care unit. There were 51 such hospitalizations a week ago, along with six people in the ICU.
There were 18 deaths from the virus in April, according to the state's data. The state has not reported a death from the virus in May.
At Gov. Phil Scott's regular news conference Tuesday, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said state officials continue to closely watch the trends around the more-transmissible BA.2 variant.
“Unfortunately, this current wave of cases is not yet going down in Vermont. But COVID-19 activity remains magnitudes lower than what we saw during the initial omicron surge,” Levine said.
He said the state is fortunate that the vast majority of residents are vaccinated so they are protected against the most severe outcomes of the virus. Levine said the state's high vaccination rate may be playing a part in its current high case numbers. He said because the state has one of the lowest natural immunity rates in the country, many residents weren't infected with the virus before and are now being exposed to this more-transmissible variant.
“We do expect the virus to continue to spread. How much it spreads, and its impact will change over time, as we've seen with variants over the past two years,” he said.
Levine said residents need to continue to assess their own risk when deciding whether to wear a mask or take other precautions.
The commissioner again urged residents to get a booster dose of vaccine, especially older residents. He said the University of Vermont Medical Center recently reported the majority of those hospitalized as consequence of the virus were older than 65 years old and vaccinated, but not boosted.
“I'll say this once again loud and clear: It is the booster that will keep you out of the hospital,” he said.
When it comes to treating people who become ill from the virus, Levine said the state received some good news. He said the federal government granted the state's request for more of the antiviral pill Paxlovid used to treat the coronavirus. Levine said Monday the state received 2,000 doses of Paxlovid, more than the 200 doses per week Vermont had been receiving.
“This means that this effective antiviral drug will be easier for patients to access and will prevent more potential cases of severe disease in Vermont,” he said.
Levine said the pills will be distributed to pharmacies across the state.
Talking about a separate virus, Levine said state officials have been working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and have identified the presence of an avian flu, H5N1, in Vermont. Levine didn't say where in the state, but he said this virus has been found in a backyard flock and in wild birds.
He said state and federal officials are monitoring and investigating reports of this virus. He said those exposed to infected birds are being monitored for signs of infection. Thus far, he said there has only been one possible case in the country where someone developed symptoms after contact with infected birds. He said more than 2,500 people in the U.S. have been exposed to birds or poultry with the virus.
He said this isn't a new virus.
“And while its spread is a concern, the public health risk is low,” Levine said.
